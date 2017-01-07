Kylie Jenner, Margot Robbie, James Charles and More Land Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List 2017

It’s always fun to read through when Forbes releases its annual “30 under 30” list, which recognizes those under age 30 who are some of the world’s largest “entrepreneurs, innovators and game changers.” This year, there are some very notable names that have found their way onto the 2017 Forbes 30 under 30 list of 600 honorees, all of whom fall into 25 widely ranged categories like art & style, entertainment, education, games, and science, alongside many others.

Keep in mind, the “acceptance rate” for this exclusive list is less than 4%, and is decided by a panel of judges for each category composed of iconic people who specialize in that field. Just reading through this list, it’s easy to see that the various industries of the world are in good hands; be sure to check out the full list over at Forbes.com!

Kylie Jenner is one of the most notable names from the fashion industry to make the Forbes 30 under 30 list 2017 at 19 years old, thanks to her sudden burst of innovation. She was officially recognized under the Retail & E-Commerce category for her insanely successful Kylie Cosmetics collection, although she has also found great success recently due to her work in fashion design and modeling.

But a large part of her recognition here comes from her Kylie Lip Kits, which were also way too quick to fly off the shelves, retailing at $29 apiece. She grossed a whopping seven figures last year from the products.

Forbes estimates that Jenner has the second-highest income among the Kardashian-Jenner clan, coming in second to Kim. Also in her category are other founders, such as LikeToKnowIt founder Amber Venz box and The Wing founder Lauren Kassan.

Over in the Hollywood & Entertainment category, popular names are those like Margot Robbie, 26, who has had a very lucrative year thanks to her large rolls in high-grossing films like Suicide Squad (as Harley Quinn) and The Legend of Tarzan (as Jane), as well as a role in the comedy Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (as Tanya Vanderpoel). She has also found great success in a production company of her own, called LuckyChap Entertainment.

Also in that category is actress Rachel Wood, 29, of the hit HBO series Westworld. The show boasts the highest viewing numbers for an HBO series’ debut season. Samira Wiley, 29, also made the list for the films You’re the Worst and The Handmaid’s Tale, both following her initial appearance on the Netflix original show Orange is the New Black.

Hillary Duff, 29, is on the list for a double-whammy; her role in the TV series Younger gave her a space on the list, and was bolstered by the promise of her upcoming studio album, which will be her sixth.

Others included in this category are Mia Wasikowsa, 27; Melissa Villasenor, 29; Elle Fanning, 18; and Alden Ehrenreich, 27. There were even some Internet stars who made the list coming from social sites YouTube and Vine. Those like Cameron Dallas, 22, and Tyler Oakley, 27, found spots thanks to their social media vlog contributions.

Art & Style is always a fun category to look through as a fashion and beauty lover. Fresh faces are what helps the industry move forward, and it’s a good way to familiarize yourself with the names and faces that are either already large or up-and-coming within the industry.

This year, Danielle Bernstein, 24, of We Wore What made the cut, as did vlogger Bethany Mota, 21. CoverBoy and Instagram beauty icon James Charles was one of the more notable names, finding his place at just 17 years old.

Music is another interesting category to delve into for the same reason as Art & Style. This year, there were many artists under 30 who topped the charts and took over various radio stations for the past year. Some iconic young stars to dominate the music industry in the last year include Alessia Cara, 20; Drew Taggart (a member of The Chainsmokers), 27; Daya, 18; Desiigner, 19; Justine Skye, 21; Tory Lanez, 24; and Troye Sivan, 21.

But this category also encompasses those who don’t spend their time in front of the microphones. Those indispensable backstage workers who made the list were those like Jason Aron, 28, and Anthony Li, 28, managers of Halsey; creative director of The Weeknd, La Mar Taylor, 26; and songwriter for Rihanna Bibi Bourelli, 22.

Photos courtesy of Instagram