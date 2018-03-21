Celebrities Gallery Hairstyles Trends

Trending Celebrity Hairstyles You’ll Want to Copy

By Updated on

Celebrities are always the best source of inspiration, so it’s time to look at the latest trending hairstyles among the stars. This spring you can experiment with all the looks you have in mind. In case you don’t have one, don’t worry – we’re here to help. Just flip through the images below to find out about all the fresh, celebrity-approved ways you can style your mane. Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Hill, Margot Robbie, Adriana Lima, Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Elsa Hosk and more, are all about fierce hairstyles. Try stealing at least one this spring to stay on trend.

Taylor Hill

Fresh Celebrity Hairstyles You’ll Want to Copy Taylor Hill
Photo Credit: @hungvanngo/Instagram

Fierce baby bangs with a statement cat eye are the perfect combo.

Prev Page1 of 16

Recent Posts

Trending Celebrity Hairstyles You’ll Want to Copy

Celebrities Gallery Hairstyles Trends

Trending Celebrity Hairstyles You’ll Want to Copy

Celebrities are always the best source of inspiration, so it's time to look at the latest trending hairstyles among the stars. This spring you can experiment with all the looks you have in mind. In...

This Influencer Turned Down a $ 185 000 Offer For One Post Because of Oprah

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup Video

This Influencer Turned Down a $ 185 000 Offer For One Post Because of Oprah

It's well-known that if you have an impressive following on Instagram, you could make good money for a living. This influencer was offered a whopping $185 000 to just hit upload on her Instagram but...

Meghan Markle is Getting a Wax Figure

Celebrities Video

Meghan Markle is Getting a Wax Figure

Meghan Markle is finally getting her own wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Watch the video for all the details!

Kate Middleton’s Mint Green Outfit is a Spring Must-Have

Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

Kate Middleton’s Mint Green Outfit is a Spring Must-Have

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton just flaunted the prettiest version of spring green. Watch the video for the outfit details.

Melt Cosmetics To Drop Aaliyah-Inspired Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Melt Cosmetics To Drop Aaliyah-Inspired Collection

The Insta-popular makeup brand Melt Cosmetics is launching a new line. Fans will be delighted to hear that it is inspired by the late Aaliyah. It’s been quite a while since makeup fans expressed their...