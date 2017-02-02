Gabrielle Union Launching Her Own Hair Care Line

Beauty product addicts, rejoice! Actress Gabrielle Union is starting off the year with a bang, launching her own beauty and hair care lines just in time for spring! Set to hit stores on April 16th, Gabrielle Union’s beauty line, prophetically entitled “Flawless”, will officially debut at Ulta Beauty, and is all about natural haircare and beauty.

However, Gabrielle Union’s Flawless is about to make its debut online, on March 1st, on the website flawless.com. We do already know what kind of products the hair care line will contain, and that the items are also quite affordable considering their luxe appeal. With price tags that range from $19 to $29, Gabrielle Union’s Flawless 10-piece hair care line includes everything from moisturizing shampoo to moisturizing conditioner, smoothing shampoo, smoothing conditioner, hair masque, blow dry cream, hair protection spray, shine spray, oil treatment and even edge control gel.

While creating her own line, she felt she needed to reach all of those women with textured hair who desire “great hair days,” and are willing to embrace an all-natural kind of beauty regimen.

“I went through a phase where I would leave my relaxer on so long, thinking the longer I leave this relaxer on, the straighter it’s going to be. Cut to lesions, like open wounds in my scalp, trying to chase something that was unrealistic, and eventually probably in my mid- to late-20s I decided to give up my relaxer, and I went natural. By natural I mean underneath the weaves, extensions, clips and the hair color was my natural hair — thriving,” she admitted.

Intersectional feminist, the concept behind Flawless is an inspiring and empowering one for sure, as not only did Gabrielle Union want to “have a seat at the table, and part of that is having ownership,” as she told WWD, but also aimed at making sure that each woman could be represented in the beauty industry, wherein products are not always targeted towards everyone.

On top of that, she made sure both her hair care and beauty lines could be suitable for everyone, from children to adults, and could be something she herself would use and recommend. “It makes me work a lot harder than if I was just a hired gun. I want to make sure that it’s right for me, for my family, for my friends, and for every person with textured hair,” she concluded.

By launching her own beauty line, Gabrielle Union is joining the list of all of those actresses who have already joined forces with the beauty industry, including names such as Jessica Alba (cofounder of Honest Co.) and Drew Barrymore (founder of Flower Beauty).

Way to go!

Photo courtesy of @gabunion