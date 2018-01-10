Gal Gadot Announced As New Revlon Ambassador

The gorgeous Israeli actress, Gal Gadot is Revlon’s new brand ambassador. Gal is one of the most successful faces in Hollywood in the past year, just recently crowned as the highest grossing actress of 2017. She is also an inspirational lady, loud advocate for women’s rights, mother, a former soldier, and wife. Revlon as a company has a long history of supporting women, making them feel and look empowered. So this partnership seems like an ideal match.

Gal will front the Live Boldly campaign for the cosmetics brand. The #LiveBoldly movement according to the brand “is designed to inspire women to express themselves with passion, optimism, strength, and style. And what better embodiment of all those qualities than Gal Gadot.”. The goal of the campaign is to empower women in these times when huge changes are happening. It will celebrate diversity and stimulate ladies to share more stories and personal experiences.

“I’m very excited. I have been approached by companies before but, at the end of the day, it’s really important to collaborate and partner with someone you feel you’re the perfect fit with. I remember my mum and grandmother had a lot of Revlon products when I was young because it was accessible, it wasn’t too expensive. That’s something I really like. They also do so much philanthropic work but at the same time their products are great and they are for everyone. Make-up is fun, and it makes you feel beautiful – especially when you’re a working mum and you’re tired!”- Gal told British Vogue.

This is the first huge beauty gig for the Wonder Woman actress. Until now she’s been the star of several fashion campaigns, including the one for Gucci’s fragrance. Revlon staged an event at the New York Edition Hotel, where they announced the exciting collaboration. Gal was, of course, the center of attention during the happening. She is officially joining the club of celebs such as Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Ciara, Olivia Wilde, Hallie Berry, ladies who were also ambassadors of the brand. Gwen Stefani is one of the current spokespersons of Revlon.

Gadot hinted a possible partnership during the Golden Globes on Sunday. She was wearing a full face of makeup done with Revlon products. The stunning Israeli actress appeared on the red carpet wearing a mesmerizing red lipstick that turned heads. The exact product was Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lipstick in Bombshell Red which costs only $6.58. Only days after the event the beauty brand officially announced the partnership.

The debut of the Live Boldly campaign is expected to happen this month. Until then, we can feast our eyes on the pictures and video available so far.