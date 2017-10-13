Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection

By Updated on

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Maybelline are releasing a capsule collection. Earlier this week. Gigi teased the big news on her Instagram profile. Since then we’ve been eagerly waiting for this release. Each time Hadid collaborates on something, it becomes insanely popular. So there isn’t a single doubt that this makeup line will break all records. According to the model, she and the Maybelline team spent more than a year in the making of it.

Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection jetsetter palette
Photo Credit: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection jetsetter palette
Photo Credit: @ultabeauty/Instagram

Hadid became the brand’s ambassador more than two years ago. Now, they decided to take the collaboration to a whole new level. So far, Gigi and Maybelline introduced only one of the products. The “Jetsetter” palette was released today at Boots UK, and was sold in less than an hour. This was the first place where people could buy the palette. The best thing about it is that includes all of Gigi’s makeup essentials. There is a blush, bronzer, concealer, highlighter, eyeshadows, mascara and a lip balm. Everything you need to look as flawless as Hadid, and packed in one pretty package.

Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection jetsetter palette
Photo Credit: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection jetsetter palette
Photo Credit: @gigihadid/Instagram

The supermodel is a huge fan of nude shades. So as expected the “Jetsetter” includes a lot of those. With the eyeshadow shades, you’ll be able to achieve the ideal smokey eye. The colors range from a very bright nude one to a dark black shimmering hue. A small dual-ended eyeshadow brush is included in the “Jetsetter” palette. There is also a matte bronzer, pretty peach blush, and a shiny champagne highlighter.

Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection jetsetter palette
Photo Credit: @maybelline/Instagram
Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection jetsetter palette
Photo Credit: @maybelline/Instagram

What made the fans happy about the palette is that it is on the affordable side of the budget. It will cost you only $29.99. For all the American ladies that are eager to get their hands on Gigi’s palette, Ulta Beauty will bring it in the USA. Unfortunately, the exact launch date is not revealed yet. So you’d better stay tuned and be the first one to get Gigi’s new makeup products.

Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection jetsetter palette
Photo Credit: @maybelline/Instagram
Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection jetsetter palette
Photo Credit: @maybelline/Instagram

This is the first of many other releases that are a part of the makeup collaboration. The rest of the items will be launched during the next few days. All we know from the teased pictures is that there will be a fire red lipstick and a nude one.

Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection red lips
Photo Credit: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection nude lipstick
Photo Credit: @maybelline/Instagram

Recent Posts

Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Maybelline are releasing a capsule collection. Earlier this week. Gigi teased the big news on her Instagram profile. Since then we’ve been eagerly waiting for this release. Each time Hadid collaborates...

The Trendiest Trench Coat Outfits Of The Season

Fashion Gallery Trends

The Trendiest Trench Coat Outfits Of The Season

A good trench coat is a must-have item in any woman’s closet. It doesn’t matter if you got it from Burberry or an affordable brand. The trench coat is an everyday version of the little...

Reformation Launches Sustainable Denim Brand

Fashion

Reformation Launches Sustainable Denim Brand

The It girls’ favorite brand Reformation is the leader in sustainable fashion. Many celebrities and influencers love the brand. You could often spot the Instagram sensation Emily Ratajkowski wearing their designs. Karlie Kloss and Rihanna...

The Easiest Sticker Manicure

Nails

The Easiest Sticker Manicure

You can get a pro-like manicure without visiting the salon. The best thing is that you can get such manicure without much effort. Even if you are not the best at doing your nails there...

How To Rock Mini Skirt This Fall

Fashion Gallery Style Tips

How To Rock Mini Skirt This Fall

There are multiple ways to style a mini skirt like an adult. The mini skirts aren't meant just for teenagers. You’d be surprised how many options you have with a single mini skirt. With the...