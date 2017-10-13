Gigi and Maybelline Collaborated On A Capsule Collection

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Maybelline are releasing a capsule collection. Earlier this week. Gigi teased the big news on her Instagram profile. Since then we’ve been eagerly waiting for this release. Each time Hadid collaborates on something, it becomes insanely popular. So there isn’t a single doubt that this makeup line will break all records. According to the model, she and the Maybelline team spent more than a year in the making of it.

Hadid became the brand’s ambassador more than two years ago. Now, they decided to take the collaboration to a whole new level. So far, Gigi and Maybelline introduced only one of the products. The “Jetsetter” palette was released today at Boots UK, and was sold in less than an hour. This was the first place where people could buy the palette. The best thing about it is that includes all of Gigi’s makeup essentials. There is a blush, bronzer, concealer, highlighter, eyeshadows, mascara and a lip balm. Everything you need to look as flawless as Hadid, and packed in one pretty package.

The supermodel is a huge fan of nude shades. So as expected the “Jetsetter” includes a lot of those. With the eyeshadow shades, you’ll be able to achieve the ideal smokey eye. The colors range from a very bright nude one to a dark black shimmering hue. A small dual-ended eyeshadow brush is included in the “Jetsetter” palette. There is also a matte bronzer, pretty peach blush, and a shiny champagne highlighter.

What made the fans happy about the palette is that it is on the affordable side of the budget. It will cost you only $29.99. For all the American ladies that are eager to get their hands on Gigi’s palette, Ulta Beauty will bring it in the USA. Unfortunately, the exact launch date is not revealed yet. So you’d better stay tuned and be the first one to get Gigi’s new makeup products.

This is the first of many other releases that are a part of the makeup collaboration. The rest of the items will be launched during the next few days. All we know from the teased pictures is that there will be a fire red lipstick and a nude one.