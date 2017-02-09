Gigi Hadid Gets Her Own Barbie Doll

Gigi Hadid gets her second ‘Barbie-ization’ treatment with a doll commemorating her second collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. With as much promo going around for the second Tommy x Gigi collection and Barbie already having been a part of the prior collabo as well, this just seems a natural next step.

For Gigi, it was a very flattering second experience. She was turned into a Barbie along with her sister for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that debuted her sister Bella Hadid at the end of last year. No matter how many times it happens, it is obviously an honor and the appreciation was clear from both ends. In the images, the original Barbie and the Gigi doll are snapping selfies and rollerblading down Venice Beach in iconic classic Tommy logo tees and two different shades of denim shorts.

Revealed on the Barbie brand Instagram, the caption read: “Great (Malibu!) minds think alike! Snapping a selfie with @gigihadid in our matching @tommyhilfiger tees.”

Gigi Hadid quickly and happily responded on Instagram with a posted photo of her toy likeness and Barbie chillin’ out in another shot, jacket thrown over her doll’s shoulder with a caption that read “Can’t believe that’s me !!!!!!! Thank you for this honor #Mattel Can’t wait to have #BARBIE join us at the #TOMMYxGIGI show tomorrow!”

It is clear that Barbie is a Tommy Girl and it is no surprise after the last Tommy x Gigi show the previous September, where Barbie modeled some of the looks from the collection (in her size, of course) at a miniature version of the Tommy Per that served as the location for the real life runway show took place. It was a cute way to pay homage to the collection, but this current step – Barbie and Gigi Hadid Barbie handing out – has people posting with #squadgoals in the responses. The show of solidarity between the two brands and their love for the model seems to bind them closer.

After the show Gigi Barbie and Barbie Original were shown in outfits from the collection. Amusingly and unsurprisingly, the Gigi doll is in one of her iconic looks from the collection as is Barbie – who in one photo is taking a photo of the Gigi Barbie doll. The caption on the image said: “A must-capture moment as @gigihadid gives me the tour of TOMMYLAND! Thank you @TommyHilfiger for inviting me to share in this epic event!”

There are already over 25,500 likes for the photo in the 7 hours since it was posted. The other image of Gigi and Barbie standing together in complete head-to-toe looks from the runway show featured the caption “Congrats to my girl @gigihadid on a truly amazing @TommyHilfiger collaboration and event! Love our looks? Shop them now via link in bio. Bravo! ”

That image has over 26,849 likes in 7 hours. People are obviously loving the images, even requesting male versions as well. I guess we’ll see if there will be a Tommy Hilfiger version of the Ken doll soon!

Photos courtesy of @barbiestyle