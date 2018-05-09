Gigi Hadid Debuts Maybelline’s Soda Pop Eyeshadow Palette at The Met Gala

High-profile celebrity events are the perfect place to launch a new makeup product. The team of Maybelline New York already knows that, so they decided to announce a fresh drop during the Met Gala. As their ambassador, Gigi Hadid got to introduce the brand’s fun “Soda Pop” eyeshadow palette for the first time.



Gigi’s makeup artist Patrick Ta used all Maybelline New York products to create her angelic look. He opted for a soft look with a strong dash of glam. The guru mixed both cool and warm tones, adding a statement center vertical glittery crease. The eye makeup perfectly complimented Hadid’s mesmerizing stained-glass Versace dress. This palette features shades with a beautiful intricate shimmery finish which are ideal for both bold and natural looks.

The “Soda Pop” eyeshadow palette features 12 gorgeous shades that you’ll instantly fall in love with. Each one of those shades is named after a certain soda, plus has a matching smell. The standout hue is definitely “Grape Pop”, a fun grape/plum color. “Blue Raspberry” is the navy tone of your dreams. The “Cherry on Top” and “Cherry Cola” both carry cherry pink tones. Crushing is the most eye-catching eyeshadow in the palette which is a vivid orange color. All of the other ones are in the nude range starting from champagne to dark brown.

“If you want to go bold and vibrant, you can use the purple and orange shades, or you can create an everyday look with the brown and gold shadows. I applied the shade Grape Pop in the crease, then used the same brush and blended in the shade Blue Raspberry to add even more depth. I mixed the shades Cherry on Top and Blue Raspberry on the lid to create a base and blend out the crease. Next, I took a clean brush and pressed Cherry Cola onto the lid for a pop of color. Finally, using a pencil brush, I applied Blue Raspberry on the lower lash line and blended out any harsh edges.”- Patrick Ta told PopSugar.

For everyone who is already going crazy over the palette, we’ve got some bad news. The Soda Pop won’t drop until September. It will cost only $14, it will be available in all major drugstores and online at Maybelline.com. The good thing is that you can subscribe and get pre-sale notifications. Until then, all you can do is think of cool looks that you’ll create once this affordable palette is released.