Gigi Hadid x Maybelline Full Collection

Gigi Hadid took the beauty world by storm last week. The young supermodel first teased and then released the Jetsetter palette. The 11-pan palette inspired by Gigi’s in-flight makeup kit sold out in only 90 minutes. The $29.99 palette that included concealers, lip balms, eyeshadows, blush, bronzer, highlighter, mascara and two small brushes seemed like a good deal to many. When you add Gigi Hadid’s testimonial that the palette will make you selfie-ready 24 hours a day is hard to resist.

Only a week after the first drop Gigi Hadid and Maybelline are back with more exciting products. Just when we thought we might have to wait for a long time to see the full collection Hadid revealed everything she made in collaboration with the international cosmetic brand Maybelline. Gigi took the news to Instagram and surprised her followers. The full Gigi Hadid x Maybelline collection consists of two separate limited-edition sets.

The sets are named “East Coast Glam” and “West Coast Glow.” The East Coast Glam set includes eyeliner, mascara, lipstick, lip liner, tinted moisturizer and liquid illuminator. According to the model, this set is perfect if you want to copy her “favorite chic & badass day-to-night looks.”The West Coast Glow collection will help you recreate the model’s favorite “golden shimmer eye, sun-kissed skin and vibrant lip!” You can purchase the products from both sets individually.

The East Coast Glam collection is inspired by “vibe of Gigi’s favorite Soho alleyways.” The perfectly imperfect smudgy eyes and neutral lip look is something you could create with this set. The East Coast Glam will help you get that chic & effortless look you could rock every day of the week. For all your night-outs and weekend getaways Gigi created the West Coast Glow collection. There are two eyeshadow palettes, one in warm and one in cool tones. So, you could create both warm and vampy eye makeup looks and finish them off with a bold lip.

The collection dropped on October 22 at Ulta Beauty. If you are outside of USA head over to your country’s Maybelline website to find out when these products will be available. The good news is that everything is under $30. Gigi Hadid wanted to make this affordable to everybody. Not to mention that the packaging of the products looks similar to those high-end celebrity makeup lines that launched lately. One more reason to put your hands on these sets.