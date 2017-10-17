Glamorous Celebrity Side Part Hairstyles

The time of center-parting is long gone. Many celebrities are rocking side part hairstyles and we have to admit they look insanely gorgeous. Just a small change can mean a lot. That is how changing the center part with a bold deep side part will make a huge statement.

An advantage of the side part is that everyone can rock it. Starting from long hair, shoulder-length, lob to super short pixie cuts. If you have an extremely long hair the ideal hairstyle for you is glamorous Hollywood curls with a sleek side part. You can also include statement earrings that will make your whole appearance pop. For the ladies with short hair, the side parts are ideal. This year is the year of bobs, lobs, pixie and buzz cuts. There is a fun way to involve side parting in each one of these hairstyles.

Selena Gomez recently chopped off her long curls and surprised with a chic lob. The young singer was recognizable for her long glorious hair, but this season she decided to follow the trends. She surprised us, even more, when she went shorter and flaunted a super-cute bob. Her hairstylist Danielle Priano always makes sure that Selena has the trendiest hairstyles. Several weeks ago, Gomez rocked a wet look with a dramatic side part.

Cara Delevingne is one of those celebrities who loves doing dramatic changes in her hairstyle. The model and actress debuted a super-short buzz cut. For one of the premieres of “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” in Hollywood Cara flaunted a mesmerizing hairstyle. Styled by the popular Mara Rozak, Delevingne showed off a super-glamorous finger-waved hairdo inspired by the 20s. Her hairstyle featured a deep side parting and silver and gold-tinted waves.

Check out these celebrities who rocked side part hairstyles the right way and get ready to fall in love.

Jennifer Lawrence