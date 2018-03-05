Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Glossier Debuted Lidstar Eyeshadow at The 2018 Oscars

By Updated on

The wait is finally over! After announcing a mysterious new product during the Golden Globe Awards in January, Glossier finally revealed their Lidstar Eyeshadow. Back then, they shared the news by tapping no other than the queen Beyoncé. For the official launch of the product, the brand took the game even further. Glossier decided to unveil the magical eyeshadow collection through last night’s 2018 Oscars.

Glossier Debuted Lidstar Eyeshadow at The 2018 Oscars eyeshadow range
Photo Credit: @glossier/Instagram

The makeup brand threw an epic launch party, by painting the lids of the biggest acting names in the industry last night. Glossier collaborated with Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Greta Gerwig, Tracee Ellis Ross, Allison Janney, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Maya Rudolph and their makeup artists for Oscar’s red carpet.

Glossier Debuted Lidstar Eyeshadow at The 2018 Oscars eyeshadow range
Photo Credit: @glossier/Instagram

Glossier’s Lidstar is the first eyeshadow product for the brand. The collection features six fun shades, that will let you play and create shimmery looks. According to the brand, Lidstar is a “glistening eye glow”, with a creamy formula. So far, Glossier has only released one more eye product, their exclusive eyeliner. It was a part of the holiday collection but is not available for sale anymore.

Glossier Debuted Lidstar Eyeshadow at The 2018 Oscars packaging
Photo Credit: @overglowedit/Instagram

The brand also shared a video with swatches, that will help you decide which eyeshadows to get. All of the Lidstar eyeshadows are metallic, with the perfect dose of sparkle. With only one layer you’ll get a soft shimmery look, but if you add up, that’s when the fun happens! Fawn is a stunning bronze shade with hints of purple, Herb is a gorgeous deep olive green, while Moon will give you a pretty pearly champagne look. Lily is the most beautiful lavender metallic shade, Slip is a soft pink iridescent hue and Cub is a rose gold shade.

Glossier Debuted Lidstar Eyeshadow at The 2018 Oscars eyeshadow range
Photo Credit: @glossier/Instagram

Glossier’s packaging is always innovative and cute. This time, the brand went for a test-tube-like packaging. It features a doe-foot applicator with a spongey tip. That makes the whole application of the eyeshadow much easier even for beginners. All you need is one swipe with the applicator over your lids and you’ll become a shimmery goddess.

Glossier Debuted Lidstar Eyeshadow at The 2018 Oscars olive green eyeshadow
Photo Credit: @glossier/Instagram
Glossier Debuted Lidstar Eyeshadow at The 2018 Oscars soft pink eyeshadow
Photo Credit: @glossier/Instagram

The brand teased an unknown product in January with Beyoncé and her favorite makeup artist Sir John. It’s been less than two months since then, but beauty junkies went crazy about learning more details. Most of them had the right guess, that the makeup brand is probably teasing their first eyeshadow collection. Now that the wait is done, Glossier finally unveiled that Bey wore their Lidstar eyeshadow in Fawn for the Golden Globes. The collection drops today, so find your favorite shade and start shopping.

Glossier Debuted Lidstar Eyeshadow at The 2018 Oscars soft pink eyeshadow
Photo Credit: @glossier/Instagram
Glossier Debuted Lidstar Eyeshadow at The 2018 Oscars eyeshadow range
Photo Credit: @seewantwear/Instagram

Recent Posts

Glossier Debuted Lidstar Eyeshadow at The 2018 Oscars

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Glossier Debuted Lidstar Eyeshadow at The 2018 Oscars

The wait is finally over! After announcing a mysterious new product during the Golden Globe Awards in January, Glossier finally revealed their Lidstar Eyeshadow. Back then, they shared the news by tapping no other than the...

Balenciaga Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion Video

Balenciaga Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

  Demna Gvasalia's Fall 2018 collection for Balenciaga is a perfect blend of his signature street-ready aesthetic and the fashion house's legacy. Watch the video for the standout looks from the brand's Fall 2018 show...

The Kardashian Sisters Flaunt Their Best Style Yet in Japan

Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

The Kardashian Sisters Flaunt Their Best Style Yet in Japan

The sisters' chic style choices included everything from unreleased Yeezy Season 7 pieces to highly trending PVC ensembles.

Kim Kardashian’s Best Looks of 2018

Celebrities Fashion Trends Video

Kim Kardashian’s Best Looks of 2018

See the star's best style moments of 2018 in this video.

Valentino Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Fashion Video

Valentino Fall 2018 Collection at PFW

Pierpaolo Piccioli didn't fail to impress with another mesmerizing collection for the Italian fashion house Valentino. Feast your eyes on the best moments from the Fall 2018 show at PFW in this video.