Glossier Debuted Lidstar Eyeshadow at The 2018 Oscars

The wait is finally over! After announcing a mysterious new product during the Golden Globe Awards in January, Glossier finally revealed their Lidstar Eyeshadow. Back then, they shared the news by tapping no other than the queen Beyoncé. For the official launch of the product, the brand took the game even further. Glossier decided to unveil the magical eyeshadow collection through last night’s 2018 Oscars.



The makeup brand threw an epic launch party, by painting the lids of the biggest acting names in the industry last night. Glossier collaborated with Tiffany Haddish, Taraji P. Henson, Greta Gerwig, Tracee Ellis Ross, Allison Janney, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Maya Rudolph and their makeup artists for Oscar’s red carpet.

Glossier’s Lidstar is the first eyeshadow product for the brand. The collection features six fun shades, that will let you play and create shimmery looks. According to the brand, Lidstar is a “glistening eye glow”, with a creamy formula. So far, Glossier has only released one more eye product, their exclusive eyeliner. It was a part of the holiday collection but is not available for sale anymore.

The brand also shared a video with swatches, that will help you decide which eyeshadows to get. All of the Lidstar eyeshadows are metallic, with the perfect dose of sparkle. With only one layer you’ll get a soft shimmery look, but if you add up, that’s when the fun happens! Fawn is a stunning bronze shade with hints of purple, Herb is a gorgeous deep olive green, while Moon will give you a pretty pearly champagne look. Lily is the most beautiful lavender metallic shade, Slip is a soft pink iridescent hue and Cub is a rose gold shade.

Glossier’s packaging is always innovative and cute. This time, the brand went for a test-tube-like packaging. It features a doe-foot applicator with a spongey tip. That makes the whole application of the eyeshadow much easier even for beginners. All you need is one swipe with the applicator over your lids and you’ll become a shimmery goddess.

The brand teased an unknown product in January with Beyoncé and her favorite makeup artist Sir John. It’s been less than two months since then, but beauty junkies went crazy about learning more details. Most of them had the right guess, that the makeup brand is probably teasing their first eyeshadow collection. Now that the wait is done, Glossier finally unveiled that Bey wore their Lidstar eyeshadow in Fawn for the Golden Globes. The collection drops today, so find your favorite shade and start shopping.