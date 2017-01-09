Golden Globe Awards 2017 Red Carpet Fashion

The Golden Globe Awards 2017 kicked off the calendar of the star-studded red carpet events of the year on January 8th, Sunday, bringing together some of the most renowned Hollywood actors and actresses, starlets, singers, models and It-girls in Beverly Hills, California. While Meryl Streep stole the spotlight with her impressive speech for accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, we couldn’t help ogling the fairy-tale like gowns and dresses of our favorite style icons, defining the red carpet fashion trends of 2017. From Emma Stone to Blake Lively, see all the best-dressed celebrities at the Golden Globes 2017 below!

1. Emma Stone in Valentino

We can hardly remember a red-carpet event, where Emma Stone wouldn’t turn heads with her impeccable looks and contagious smile, and she did turn into the star of the night at the 74th Golden Globe Awards, too. She hit the red carpet wearing an ethereal blush pink Valentino gown with a deep V-neckline and a star-embellished bodice, accessorized with a precious choker and a side-parted loose updo.

2. Jessica Biel in Elie Saab

Jessica Biel looked radiant and fresh-faced in her Elie Saab gown with a black velvet bodice that featured a deep plunging neckline and a floral-appliqué full skirt with a super-high side slit. Simple black platform sandals, drop earrings, statement rings and bracelets completed her look, while beauty wise she opted for a sleek side-parted low chignon and a minimal makeup style.

3. Blake Lively in Atelier Versace

All eyes were on the sweetest Hollywood couple at the Golden Globes 2017, a.k.a. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who were also among the best dressed at the event. Blake looked perfect as ever wearing the trend of the season, velvet, in all its majesty.

She donned a custom-made black Atelier Versace gown, embellished with golden Swarovski crystals, while emerald green bracelets and diamond earrings finished off her look. She channeled her iconic natural beauty, wearing copper smokey eyes and a lip-gloss, while keeping her hair neat and elegant in a classy updo.

4. Felicity Jones in Gucci

Of course, the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2017 was filled with Alessandro Michele’s ethereal designs, among them Felicity Jones shining in her romantic Cinderella-worthy pink tulle Gucci gown with a crystal-encrusted bow belt and illusion bow prints on the bodice.

5. Naomi Campbell in Atelier Versace

Naomi Campbell made everyone’s jaws drop with her silk Atelier Versace dress in lilac from the fall 2016 collection with a side slit and swirling pleated details. A matching makeup look and center-parted sleek hair finished off her goddess-worthy look.

6. Hailee Steinfeld in Vera Wang

Hailee Steinfeld channeled her princess side wearing a lilac tulle Vera Wang gown with a center part and a train that she accessorized with a pair of platform sandals, delicate jewelry, mauve eye makeup and an effortless chignon.

7. Lily Collins in Zuhair Murad

The Golden Globe Awards 2017 red carpet fashion seemed to be all about fabulous, fairy-tale-like princess looks, and Lily Collins confirms this trend with her astounding Zuhair Murad embellished dress in a subtle rose color. To add a touch of drama to her innocent look, she opted for true red lips and a braided top bun.

8. Olivia Culpo in Zuhair Murad

Talking about drama, here we have the most dramatic and dazzling look on the red carpet showcased by Olivia Culpo. She also picked a Zuhair Murad dress, yet a more embellished, heavily printed one, which she matched with an equally bold makeup look composed of brown, copper and gold shades, and a center-parted braided updo.

9. Nicole Kidman in Alexander McQueen

Nicole Kidman was the ice queen of the ball in her heavily sequined Alexander McQueen dress in a metallic silver coloring. Silver was also her choice accessory and beauty wise, as she completed her look with a delicate diamond necklace and silver smokey eyes.

10. Zoe Saldana in Gucci

When we say the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet fashion was filled with Gucci staples, we mean it! Zoe Saldana also showed her love for Alessandro Michele’s designs, wearing a feminine, ruffled Gucci dress with a big bow belt on the waist. A sleek low ponytail and pink-toned jewels spiced up her look with the right dose of elegance.

