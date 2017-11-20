Gorgeous Burgundy Celeb Makeup Looks

Burgundy is one of the most beautiful colors to use in makeup and fashion. We all love a vampy burgundy matte lip. Since celebrities love experimenting with new looks, they deliver new trends all the time. The latest thing from the red carpets is the burgundy eyeshadow that looks stunning. You might think that burgundy eyeshadow is risky and unwearable. But these celebrity looks will prove you wrong.

Another thing to know is that burgundy flatters every eye color. You can create many different looks with this shade. For example, you can go for a monochrome lid using only several different shades of burgundy. Since the holiday season is all about statement, you can add a little glitter. Another way to go is to match it with other shades such as gold, emerald, silver, pink, and purple.

For the 2015 AMAs, Selena Gomez flaunted a perfect burgundy smokey eye. The young singer left everyone breathless with her stunning makeup look. Selena wore a gorgeous burgundy sequined dress, so her makeup had to match her outfit. It became one of the most talked about beauty looks of the night. Since then not a lot of celebrities dared to try this trend. But 2017 is the year of surprises, and we get to enjoy many new exciting makeup trends.

The gorgeous actress Sarah Hyland scored big time with her oxblood eye makeup. For the Variety pre-Emmy’s party, the actress looked gorgeous in a sequined burgundy gown. Her makeup artist Allan Avendaño used burgundy eyeshadow to match her glittery dress and lips. It is hard to pull off such a monochromatic look, but Sarah didn’t have any problems doing it. The actress glammed up with a simple look that you can recreate. Allan shared some of the products he used in the process. The gorgeous burgundy eye you see is a result of MAC‘s Pro Eye Palette in the shade of “The Romantic. It is not the most affordable palette but is a good investment. To that, he added a little glitter to the inner eye corners using Pat McGrath Labs Copper 002 Pigment. There are many drugstore products that you can also get to recreate this gorgeous look.

Here are some of the most jaw-dropping burgundy looks that our favorite celebrities flaunted. If you have any doubts about this eyeshadow, these gorgeous makeup looks will change your mind. Don’t hesitate to pin your favorite looks and save them for later.

Deepika Padukone