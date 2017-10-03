Gorgeous Celebrity Makeup Looks Everyone Can Pull Off

Fall is the season of heavy makeup glam. We have to admit that is a bit challenging to wear a lot of makeup when the temperatures are high. That’s why makeup junkies love the chilly fall weather. There is something special about the fall makeup looks. You can flaunt dark lipstick colors and seductive smokey eyes. Fall is the season when you can use all those gorgeous deep-hued eyeshadows.

So much was happening during the fashion month. Celebrities flaunted mesmerizing makeup looks on the fashion shows and other events there were attending. The best celebrity makeup artists out there took care of their beauty looks. So, we all kind of got a sneak peek at which makeup looks will be trending this fall.

The celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo did the ultimate fall copper makeup look on model Bella Hadid for a shoot for The Love Magazine. Vanngo created a sky-high wing from the copper eyeshadow he was using all over the model’s eyelids. This look doesn’t involve a liquid eyeliner which makes it easier for you to recreate it. Don’t forget to add shimmery eyeshadow in the center of the eyelid to make your eyes pop.

If your eyeliner game is strong don’t be afraid to experiment with colored eyeliners this fall. Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta created a gorgeous makeup look on Shay Mitchell with royal blue eyeliner. Instead of lining the entire eyelid Patrick did a black and blue floating graphic wing.

The same makeup artist is behind the breath-taking makeup on model Gigi Hadid for the launch party of her jewelry line with the brand Messika. The heavily highlighted inner corners of her eyes elevated the look on another level.

The rest of the makeup was all about the Hollywood glow.

Take a look at these gorgeous wearable celebrity makeup looks that everyone can pull off.

Karlie Kloss