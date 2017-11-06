Gorgeous Celebrity Updos That You Can Actually Copy

There are some many gorgeous ways to wear your hair up, that is hard to keep track. Chic updos are always trendy. They are also perfect for many different occasions regardless of the hair length. It will take you only minutes to put your hair up in a simple updo. You save time, spare your hair from styling products and you get a chic hairstyle.

Glamorous events deserve a gorgeous updo. If you are wearing a statement dress and eye-catching makeup, then you can go with a simple sleek bun. That way all of the attention will be focused on your outfit, but you will still score a great hairstyle. Center-parted, side-parted, knots, buns, loose or tight, the options are endless.

Every red carpet offers an array of celebrities wearing their hair up. And that is how we get inspired to steal their looks for our next big occasion. From perfect ballerina buns to messy boho updos, celebrities have tried them all.

There are also days when you just want to get your hair out of your face. Sometimes you are just too tired to style it in waves. In this case, the solution is an updo. Just put your hair up in a messy bun and you will score the coolest hairstyle. Braids are the perfect way to upgrade a hairdo. There are so many different ways to do them, that is hard to decide. Hailey Baldwin, for example, styled her honey blonde hair in a Dutch braid that finished with a bun.

If you enjoy experimenting with new hairstyles you will fall in love with these simple celebrity updos. Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, Zendaya and more put their hair up and looked stunning. Take a cue from their perfectly styled updos and flaunt one next time.

Reese Witherspoon