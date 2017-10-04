Gorgeous Ways to Flaunt Bangs This Fall

When new seasons come, there will also be new trends. Aside from the chic new clothing pieces that you can get, you also have to think about hair and makeup. If you love changes in hairstyle, then fall is the best time for doing one. Bangs are a big thing in Hollywood now. In the past, there was a general opinion that bangs don’t look good on every face shape. But today, with the right hairstylist you can pull off any hairstyle that you want.

Celebrities love rocking fun fringe cuts. They have the luxury do to a lot of hairstyle changes, and most of them do different types of bangs. Voluminous bangs and layered, messy bangs are just a couple of the options. It all depends on your personal preferences. But once you decide to do such a change, there is no turning back. The bangs can be done on any hair length and color and can be a refreshing change.

The beautiful Nina Dobrev is the newest celebrity that joined the fringe club. Her latest appearance includes an extremely short bob and chic bangs. Before this change, Nina had a wavy lob. Anyway, this new hairstyle very much flatters her facial features.

Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid rocked similar hairstyles, both at the Cannes Film Festival. The models flaunted elegant updos with layered fringe. This look very much reminds of the iconic one that Audrey Hepburn used to wear in the past. It is also ideal if you want to show off your perfect earrings and necklace.

Here are some gorgeous ways to upgrade your hairstyle with bangs this fall. Take a cue from celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Olivia Wilde, and Joan Smalls and make a small change that will elevate your whole look.

Olivia Wilde