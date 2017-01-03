Gwen Stefani Is Revlon’s New Brand Ambassador

Is there anything better than beginning the new year with some awesomely rock-inspired collaborations? Makeup brand Revlon just made an important empowering statement by tapping rocker Gwen Stefani as its brand new brand ambassador, and we have absolutely no doubt such a collaboration will literally give sparkling performances.

Besides being an incredibly talented artist and musician, Gwen Stefani has never kept her passion for makeup secret, as she regards makeup as an empowering form of art as much as music is. Revlon brings Stefani’s urge to always find new creative ways of expressing oneself into our lives, encouraging us to just embrace our own personalities rather than be afraid of fully expressing ourselves.

Known for her iconic red lipstick (which was translated to a sellout collaboration with Urban Decay), as well as her inseparable platinum blonde hairdo, Gwen Stefani is, in fact, one of our society’s most vocal advocates of body positivity, and those at Revlon’s headquarters couldn’t miss the opportunity of eventually collaborating with her.

“Gwen is a modern-day icon: a Grammy-winning artist, a trendsetter, an entrepreneur, and loving mother,” Fabian Garcia, Revlon’s president and CEO, declared in the press release. “The versatility of these accomplishments demonstrates her message of female empowerment, one that strongly resonates across generations of fans.”

Before releasing any press note, Revlon, of course, took it to Instagram to announce the collaboration, with thousands of fans and followers still expressing their excitement over the good news.

“Happy New Year everyone,” Stefani said in Revlon’s announcement video, in which she is wearing her trademark red lip and long, luscious lashes. “Ok, this is the news. I, me, Gwen Stefani, am the newest Revlon global brand ambassador!”

As of now, the video only teases us with thrilling behind-the-scene pictures of the collaboration, and we cannot wait for the campaign’s pictures to be finally released!

As for Stefani, she shared her excitement via her main social media platforms and official press releases, confirming she is not going to be the “average” brand ambassador but rather one that is about to start a (beauty) revolution.

“Ever since I was a young girl, I have used makeup as a form of self-expression,” Gwen Stefani explained in an official press release. “I am passionate about makeup and how it can showcase your individuality and creativity. Partnering with an iconic beauty brand such as Revlon felt like a natural fit. am so excited to continue sharing my love of makeup as a Revlon.”

Under these premises, we can already predict that 2017 is going to be a big year for the beauty industry, indeed!

Photo courtesy of @gwenstefani