Hoop Earrings Are The New Favorite Celebrity Accessory

Having good and trendy accessories is always important. If you decide to go with a simple minimalistic outfit, you should always do statement earrings or necklace. The trends are changing so fast, but there are some things that never go out of style. For example, hoop earrings have been ruling the fashion scene for decades now. Today, these earrings are a huge trend again, and many fashion influencers wear them. You can find them in many styles, sizes, and colors. There are small subtle ones, ideal for every day, as well as huge ones that are reserved for bold women. Another option are the embellished hoops that are an upgrade made for special occasions. And, they don’t have to be round. The angled hoops are a huge fashion statement as well.

These powerful accessories are making a huge comeback. This year a lot of celebrities were spotted wearing hoop earrings. The biggest trendsetters at the moment such as Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski are wearing these trendy earrings all the time. Some 90s trends are becoming fashionable again and accessories from decades ago are also becoming popular. Hailey Baldwin, for example, is well known for her love of hoops.

Here is some celebrity inspo on how to wear this accessory trend.

Shay Mitchell