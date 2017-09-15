Celebrities Gallery Hairstyles

Hottest Celebrity Curly Hairstyles

By Updated on

Prev1 of 23

For years women have been told to tame their frizzy hair and calm their curls. Straightening irons and other hot hair tools are essential in the life of most girls with naturally curly hair. This is mostly because the media serves pictures and commercials of sleek straight hair or perfect blowout hairstyles. There is nothing wrong in styling your hair the way it makes you happy. But, if you are part of the curly girls’ gang don’t hesitate to embrace your natural curls. Luckily nowadays more and more celebrities flaunt their natural curls on the red carpet. Many women who used to hate their big frizzy hair follow this example and learn how to love their natural textured hair.

There are different types of curls and multiple ways to style them. The photographer-turned-model Petra Collins has a unique way of styling her curly hair. Most girls with curls brush their hair when is wet. Petra Collins, on the other hand, brushes her hair when is completely dry. The model loves to spend hours brushing her hair until she gets big voluminous frizzy curls.

One of the greatest curly hair ambassadors is the young actress Yara Shahidi. The Black-ish star is an endless inspiration on how to wear your naturally curly hair. Next, the real-life Barbie Jasmine Sanders is well-known for her bouncy golden curls. The beautiful model flaunts her curls on many events. Zendaya is another young star who rocked big curly hair on the red carpet. Just recently she gave us a major curly hair envy with her appearance at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. Her takeover on the ‘70s disco curls got everyone thinking about a curly hair transformation.

From Rita Ora’s curly shag to Kerry Washington super tight curls, here are the hottest celebrity curly hairstyles to inspire you to embrace your textured hair or get a curly hair transformation.

Halle Berry

Hottest Celebrity Curly Hairstyles Halle Berry
Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Prev1 of 23

Recent Posts

Jenny Packham RTW Spring 2018 Collection

Fashion

Jenny Packham RTW Spring 2018 Collection

This season Jenny Packham decided to skip the glamorous runway shows and presented her newest collection in an intimate atmosphere. The British designer revealed a 25-piece collection that features mesmerizing evening dresses. Packham is not...

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection

Fashion

Juicy Couture RTW Spring 2018 Collection

Just a day after the official ending of the SS 2018 NYFW Juicy Couture presented the ready-to-wear Spring 2018 collection in a rooftop garden near Rockefeller Center. The brand isn’t part of the NYFW’s calendar...

FENTY Beauty and Why We Are Here For It!

Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

FENTY Beauty and Why We Are Here For It!

Bad girl Riri may be in a league of her own, but her premiere cosmetic line is for everyone. According to the star, inclusivity was the most important aspect she considered when creating the beauty...

The Best Runway Looks From SS 2018 NYFW

Fashion Gallery

The Best Runway Looks From SS 2018 NYFW

Another successful New York Fashion Week came to an end. On the other hand, many popular fashion houses decided to pass on New York this year, and move their shows to Paris. Big names such...

Hottest Celebrity Curly Hairstyles

Celebrities Gallery Hairstyles

Hottest Celebrity Curly Hairstyles

For years women have been told to tame their frizzy hair and calm their curls. Straightening irons and other hot hair tools are essential in the life of most girls with naturally curly hair. This...