How Much The Royal Wedding Will Cost?

The estimated cost for Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s wedding will make your eyes pop! Watch the video to find out how much the royals will spend on their big day.

Sultry Celeb Mini Dresses to Steal RN

Sultry Celeb Mini Dresses to Steal RN

Celebrities love flaunting mini dresses. They enjoy showing off their toned legs and often choose daring designs that reveal a lot of skin. Check out the hot mini dress selection below and choose which one...

Rihanna Teases Savage x Fenty Lingerie Brand

Rihanna Teases Savage x Fenty Lingerie Brand

It seems that queen RiRi is expanding her kingdom. The very talented singer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur is starting a new business. There’s been plenty of rumors that Rihanna already registered a new company as a part of...

Meghan Markle Wore The Most Iconic LBD

Meghan Markle Wore The Most Iconic LBD

Meghan Markle's gorgeous LBD is the versatile piece that both work women and celebs love! See the iconic dress in this video.

The Kardashians To Close All DASH Stores for Good

The Kardashians To Close All DASH Stores for Good

Kardashians' die-hard fans might be deeply affected by the latest surprising decision of the famous family. The boutique DASH that the Kardashian sisters opened before they were even famous it's officially closing its doors for...