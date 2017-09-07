How Rita Ora Does Day-to-Night Bombshell Beauty

In the busy world, we live is truly a challenge to look on point all the time. Switching your makeup look from day to night will save you tons of time. The pop-star Rita Ora understands the struggle of being busy. The blonde bombshell spilled her beauty secrets on how to glam up your daily look and turn it into a night out makeover. Take a look at the short video where Rita does an amazing day-to-night beauty transformation.

“When the sun comes down, that’s when the animal comes out,” teases pop star Rita Ora as she starts to explain the easy steps to achieve a day-to-night makeover.



The singer has a quick fix for a cakey foundation. She sprays her face with a face mist and blends it with a beauty sponge. The mist will ensure that everything on your face is blended seamlessly. You won’t need to apply foundation all over again because the mist will refresh your “expired makeup.”

Then Rita continues with contouring her cheekbones. The powder products will most certainly fade throughout the day so is a good idea to go with your brush couple more times to upgrade the intensity. After sculpting the face, the singer adds a splash of shimmer on the high points of her face. She puts special attention to the upper lip highlight.

Rita Ora switches her eye makeup from day-to-night with a black liquid eyeliner. She adds small wings to her eyes for a bolder effect. Additionally, she refreshes her mascara and uses a spoolie brush to remove any mascara residue.

She opts for a bold red lip with pink undertone. A statement lipstick can instantly elevate your look. The easiest way to transform your daytime beauty is with a bold lipstick.

“Kind of give yourself a little look, tell yourself you are fantastic, that you are ready to roll!” – the star finishes her day-to-night beauty transformation with the most important beauty advice.