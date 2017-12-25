How The British Plan A Royal Wedding

Royal weddings are a real spectacle for people from all over the world. When the Brits are planning a wedding for one of their family members, the whole media attention is turned on them. And this is not just any regular celebration. It is an opulent ceremony with centuries of tradition. If you thought that the bride and the groom make all the decisions regarding the event, that is far from the truth. The royal couple has to follow many rules that have been a part of the British heritage for ages.



Now that Prince Harry proposed the American actress Meghan Markle everyone is going crazy over the wedding. People want to know what kind of dress she’s going to wear, who’s going to be invited and who will get into the role of bridesmaid. This is spectacle followed by millions of people from everywhere. The process of becoming a princess or prince is not as easy as it sounds. The future royals have to compromise in many spheres in their lives. For example, the Brits don’t accept Roman Catholics in their family.

Ever since 1772, according to the Royal Marriages Act, every royal descendant has to get approval from the ruling monarch before proposing. Prince Harry didn’t have any problems with the Queen before popping the question. According to rumors, Queen Elizabeth was thrilled to see her nephew so happy and in love.

Most of these ceremonies in the past were performed in the Chapel Royal at St. James Palace. Today the most popular royal wedding location is the Westminster Abbey. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles were wed there, as well as Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Kensington Palace confirmed that is the location for the upcoming ceremony of Harry and Meghan. Another fun fact to know is the type of transportation. Usually, the bride has to arrive in a horse-drawn carriage. Kate escaped from the traditional pattern and arrived in the Queen’s Rolls Royce Phantom together with her father.

The bride is accompanied by her bridesmaids on the way down the aisle. They have to be between the age of 3 and 17. Here Kate managed to make another exception and include her sister Pippa as her maid of honor. Back in 1840, Queen Victoria had a myrtle in her bouquet and now every bride has to have one too. It’s considered to be the herb of love.

We can’t wait to see all the extravaganza related to the upcoming wedding on May 19, 2018. We expect guest list packed with celebrities, royals, and influencers.