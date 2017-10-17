How To Do Neutral Makeup Like a Celebrity

Bold makeup looks are all about transformation. The neutral makeup, on the other hand, enhances your natural beauty. Sometimes the neutral makeup doesn’t mean less makeup. Nowadays we have so many products to choose from to achieve flawless makeup looks. Sorry to break your illusions, but neutral makeup can include almost as many beauty products as a heavy makeup glam.

First of all, the natural makeup focuses more on the skin other than eyes. You have probably heard about those crazy multiple step skin care routines. So, if you want to flaunt a neutral makeup look at its best, make sure you have the right skin care routine. Nicely prepped & primed skin is the key to a flawless makeup application. So make sure you take a good care of your skin before opting for soft glam.

You should use a lighter foundation in this case. If you want to achieve that Hollywood glow choose a foundation in a dewy finish. For the ultimate natural glow apply illuminator drops on the high points of your face before applying foundation. Skip the heavy contouring in these neutral makeup looks. You should focus on highlighting and make your skin look radiant. Blush can also help you achieve a fresh look, so make sure you treat your cheeks with the blush color that flatters you the most.

You can use only soft tones of eyeshadows on the eyes. Remember to apply the eyeshadows with a light hand. Add natural-looking fake eyelashes to make your eyes pop. The neutral makeup is all about enhancing your natural beauty in a discreet way. So, choose a nude or a couple shades darker lipstick to finish off the look.

Celebrities are the best inspiration for neutral makeup looks. Take a look at how A-listers do soft glam and get inspired.

