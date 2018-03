Ponytails are one of the most versatile hairstyles that you can rock from the gym to a glamorous event. Celebrities have flaunted many elevated forms of this iconic hairstyle on various occasions. We tracked the best celebrity hairstylists to deliver you fresh ways to upgrade your pony. Flip through this article for inspiration and pin your favorites!

You would double tap it, you would pin it, its majesty the Bubble ponytail! If you want next level pony, this is the way to go.