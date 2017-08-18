Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Insanely Pretty Celebrity Makeup Looks To Inspire Your Next Makeover

By Updated on

Sometimes all you want is to look and feel like a celebrity. The good news is that everyone can look glamorous with the help of makeup. If your makeup skills are strong, it won’t be a problem for you to recreate any celebrity makeup look. Even if you are still learning, there are multiple online tutorials to help you master the makeup game.

Since celebrities work with the best makeup artists in the industry, they get the most beautiful makeovers. The celebrity makeup looks are a major inspiration to all of us. Whether you want to look flawless throughout the day or glam up for a date night, celebrities have the right look for you. Many celebrities also work with popular beauty brands and constantly flaunt mesmerizing makeup looks to promote their products.

The best thing is that some very affordable brands are represented by huge celebrities. This means that each one of us can copy the look with the exact same products without spending a lot of money on makeup. Just a couple of days ago Zendaya flaunted a gorgeous brown smokey eye on the Teen’s Choice Awards’ red carpet. The popular actress and singer created the look by herself using all Cover Girl Products. The brand is known for its very affordable and quality products.

If the brown smokey eye is too boring for you, try the pink lids. Use a pale pink matte eyeshadow and apply it all over your eyelids. If you want to spice things up, add some shimmers in the same color. Zoe Kravitz and Logan Browning have the perfect pale pink makeup looks to inspire your millennial pink makeup ensemble. Another similar alternative is Vanessa Hudgen’s lilac eyes.

Take a look at these insanely pretty celebrity makeup looks that will help you channel your inner diva.

Zendaya

Insanely Pretty Celebrity Makeup Looks Zendaya Teen Choice Awards 2017
Photo Credit: REX/Shutterstock
