Inside Mario Dedivanovic’s Beauty Closet & His KKW Collab

Being Kim Kardashian West‘s personal makeup artist comes with a lot of perks. Like 5-7 boxes full of makeup delivered every day at your door. Even the biggest beauty influencers and magazine editors don’t see this amount of makeup in a day. While most of us are saving for a few products or waiting for sales, Dedivanovic gets all that for free from brands that hope he will like them, brag about them in his Instagram stories or even use them on his celebrity clients. Getting back to the whopping 5-7 makeup boxes a day – you’d ask “What do you do with so much makeup?”

“I obviously can’t use all of the products that I’m sent, so I put all the stuff in my closet that I plan on using. But this overflows a lot, and I have to constantly take stuff out. I have a whole separate storage unit that’s an entire room with floor-to-ceiling shelves of makeup,” he tells Coveteur.

This means that his jaw-dropping beauty closet in his new Manhattan penthouse is just a fraction of what Mario Dedivanovic owns when it comes to makeup. He even has his sister help him sort everything out as well as an assistant. Sounds like the wildest makeup dream, but for Mario is a dream come true. As a son of a housekeeper mother, he grew up poor in a basement apartment in the Bronx. But now, at the age of 34, Mario has a decade of working with the Kardashians, 4 million followers on Instagram and a status of the most influential makeup artist in the world.

His theater-sized The Master Class events are sold out months in advance. After all, who wouldn’t like to learn from the master himself? Besides the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Mario Dedivanovic glams up an array of other celebrities such as Gabrielle Union, Demi Lovato, Kate Bosworth, Megan Fox and more. From recently, he is also starring in Kim Kardashian’s new beauty reality show Glam Masters and he is a member of Laura Mercier Makeup Artist Collective. Anyway, he claims that he doesn’t have any exclusive beauty contracts because that would limit his choices.

In 2018 Mario Dedivanovic will do the collab of your dreams. In honors of the 10th anniversary with Kim Kardashian West, the makeup artist announced KKWxMario collaboration. Mario hinted that the collaborative collection will reflect his and Kim’s influence on the beauty world. He made contouring what it is today, but since Kim already launched contour and highlight essentials, we could only guess what they have up their sleeve.

Photo Credit: Coveteur.com