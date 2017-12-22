Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Inside Mario Dedivanovic’s Beauty Closet & His KKW Collab

By Updated on

Being Kim Kardashian West‘s personal makeup artist comes with a lot of perks. Like 5-7 boxes full of makeup delivered every day at your door. Even the biggest beauty influencers and magazine editors don’t see this amount of makeup in a day. While most of us are saving for a few products or waiting for sales, Dedivanovic gets all that for free from brands that hope he will like them, brag about them in his Instagram stories or even use them on his celebrity clients. Getting back to the whopping 5-7 makeup boxes a day – you’d ask “What do you do with so much makeup?”

“I obviously can’t use all of the products that I’m sent, so I put all the stuff in my closet that I plan on using. But this overflows a lot, and I have to constantly take stuff out. I have a whole separate storage unit that’s an entire room with floor-to-ceiling shelves of makeup,” he tells Coveteur.

Inside Mario Dedivanovics Beauty Closet and KKW Collab Mario Dedivanovic poses in front of his beauty closet

Inside Mario Dedivanovics Beauty Closet and KKW Collab foundations

This means that his jaw-dropping beauty closet in his new Manhattan penthouse is just a fraction of what Mario Dedivanovic owns when it comes to makeup. He even has his sister help him sort everything out as well as an assistant. Sounds like the wildest makeup dream, but for Mario is a dream come true. As a son of a housekeeper mother, he grew up poor in a basement apartment in the Bronx. But now, at the age of 34, Mario has a decade of working with the Kardashians, 4 million followers on Instagram and a status of the most influential makeup artist in the world.

Inside Mario Dedivanovics Beauty Closet and KKW Collab Mario Dedivanovic poses in front of his beauty closet

Inside Mario Dedivanovics Beauty Closet and KKW Collab box full of makeup

His theater-sized The Master Class events are sold out months in advance. After all, who wouldn’t like to learn from the master himself? Besides the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Mario Dedivanovic glams up an array of other celebrities such as Gabrielle Union, Demi Lovato, Kate Bosworth, Megan Fox and more. From recently, he is also starring in Kim Kardashian’s new beauty reality show Glam Masters and he is a member of Laura Mercier Makeup Artist Collective. Anyway, he claims that he doesn’t have any exclusive beauty contracts because that would limit his choices.

Inside Mario Dedivanovics Beauty Closet and KKW Collab Mario Dedivanovic poses in his storage makeup room

Inside Mario Dedivanovics Beauty Closet and KKW Collab perfumes

In 2018 Mario Dedivanovic will do the collab of your dreams. In honors of the 10th anniversary with Kim Kardashian West, the makeup artist announced KKWxMario collaboration. Mario hinted that the collaborative collection will reflect his and Kim’s influence on the beauty world. He made contouring what it is today, but since Kim already launched contour and highlight essentials, we could only guess what they have up their sleeve.

Inside Mario Dedivanovics Beauty Closet and KKW Collab colorful makeup

Inside Mario Dedivanovics Beauty Closet and KKW Collab lipsticks

Photo Credit: Coveteur.com

Recent Posts

7 of the Cutest Cuticle Tattoos

Nails

7 of the Cutest Cuticle Tattoos

Trends, trends, trends - we can't get enough of them. Whether is a brand new idea or a comeback from the past decades, fashion obsessives know that the urge to follow the latest trends is...

Dundas Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Fashion

Dundas Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

After serving his talent to Jean Paul Gaultier, Cavalli, Lacroix, Emanuel Ungaro and Emilio Pucci, Peter Dundas finally launched his eponymous label. For Peter that meant creative freedom. The world of fashion has enjoyed Dundas's...

Inside Mario Dedivanovic’s Beauty Closet & His KKW Collab

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Inside Mario Dedivanovic’s Beauty Closet & His KKW Collab

Being Kim Kardashian West's personal makeup artist comes with a lot of perks. Like 5-7 boxes full of makeup delivered every day at your door. Even the biggest beauty influencers and magazine editors don't see...

Makeup Looks That Will Make Your Brown Eyes Stand Out

Fashion Perfumes & Makeup

Makeup Looks That Will Make Your Brown Eyes Stand Out

If you have brown eyes, consider it as a blessing. Brown eyed girls are the ones that usually opt for contacts probably because they don't know the real value of the color of their eyes....

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Engagement Photos

Celebrities Fashion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Engagement Photos

The most popular couple in the world at the moment, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their official engagement photos. The happy duo shared three of their gorgeous pictures, taken by Alexi Lubomirski. Meghan and...