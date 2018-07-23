Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Insta-Famous Fashion Nova to Launch Beauty Line

The world of beauty has never been more appealing to celebrities, investors and influencers. It seems that everyone is launching a beauty line in the already crowded market. However, considering our increased makeup appetite we could always use another fun beauty line. The beloved Insta-famous retailer Fashion Nova is all over social media with its trending and affordable designs. The company is now about to expand its business from clothing to its own beauty line. Fashion Nova CEO Richard Saghain confirmed to Business of Fashion that there is a beauty line in the works.

Nova Beauty will be Fashion Nova’s in-house beauty line that will launch late this year or in early 2019. According to the founder, the upcoming beauty line is part of the plan to transform “FashionNova.com into a one-stop shop lifestyle destination.” The fast fashion retailer already offers a limited range of beauty products from less known brands such as Avatara, Bebella, and the Saghian-owned beauty brand Sam Marcel. However, Nova Beauty is set to upgrade the FashionNova.com beauty selection. Besides Nova Beauty, Richard Saghain hopes to bring more popular brands like the ones you shop at Ulta and Sephora to his online store.

Fashion Nova won the hearts of many Instagram users with its bodycon dresses and bomb curve-hugging jeans. The brand scored a huge success using the power of influencers and even celebrities among which Cardi B and Kylie Jenner. After the initial success, Fashion Nova expanded into plus-size fashion which is now known as Fashion Nova CURVE on Instagram. Later the brand also launched a menswear line which also has a separate Instagram profile, Fashion Nova MEN.

Everything that Fashion Nova did so far turned into a massive success, so it seems natural for the brand to take over the world of beauty. Other fast-fashion retailers that launched in-house beauty brands include Bohoo.com and PrettyLittleThing.com. Fashion Nova has a combined following of over 15 million Instagram users and infamous hashtag #NovaBabe which make a powerful marketing combo for promoting Nova Beauty.

The founder didn’t give many details, but we hope that Nova Beauty will be as inclusive and affordable as its fashion sister. Fashion Nova uses the power of the most popular influencers to promote its products so chances are that Nova Beauty will soon appear on your Instagram feed. Just keep scrolling to unveil fun things.

