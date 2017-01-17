Jude Law’s Daughter Iris Law Is Burberry Beauty’s Brand Ambassador

2017 is going to be Iris Law’s year for sure, as Jude Law and Sadie Frost’s daughter is already taking over the industry by starring in one of Burberry Beauty’s latest ad campaigns. Iris Law has, in fact, just made her first appearance as Burberry Beauty’s brand ambassador, with the campaign also introducing us to Burberry’s brand new Liquid Lip Velvet line, namely the ultra-matte liquid lipsticks that come as an extension of the brand’s Lip Velvet line.

By starring in a Burberry Beauty campaign, Jude Law’s daughter is following in the footsteps of talented models, such as Lily Donaldson, Edie Campbell, Cara Delevingne, Jourdan Dunn, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Amber Anderson, who now all have extremely successful careers both in the entertainment and fashion industries.

Burberry’s chief creative and chief executive officer Christopher Bailey is said to be already completely smitten by Iris Law’s “infectious creative energy”, meaning that there could be even more collaborations between the 16-year-old model and one of the UK’s most iconic fashion houses.

Burberry, which has been constantly evolving itself for the past 12 months by releasing, among other things, a short film, as well as adopting the acclaimed see-now-buy-now formula, is one of the biggest supporters when it comes to fresh-faced talents, among which Iris Law surely stands out as one of the most iconic and promising.

“Burberry is such an iconic British brand, and it’s an honor to be part of the Burberry family and to be starring in a global campaign for them,” Law told Vanity Fair. “Burberry is such an iconic British brand, and it’s an honor to be part of the Burberry family and to be starring in a global campaign for them. […] I love how Burberry supports British musicians and actors.”

Minimal and filtered through a vintage, Nineties-inspired lens, Burberry Beauty’s ad campaign sees Iris Law sporting an au naturel makeup look with the sole exception of the lipstick, which is the campaign’s other main protagonist.

Burberry’s new Liquid Lip Velvets line consists of 14 bold and matte hues, available at Burberry, Nordstrom and Sephora for £26 ($34) each. In the campaign’s pictures, Law sports two different shades, i.e. Military Red No. 41 and Oxblood No. 53, which we bet will fly off the shelves the soonest.

We are also extremely sure that we have to expect more from this gorgeously talented emerging star, who already has her future life (sort of) sorted out.

“I’m in my GCSE year at school. My favorite subjects are art, English, and biology, but I’d really like to do [a] fashion-textiles A-level, since I haven’t yet studied materials and making clothes,” she concluded.

Photos courtesy of Burberry