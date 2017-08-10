Jason Wu and Karlie Kloss Team Up with Atelier Swarovski

Atelier Swarovski is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. For Fall 2017, the jewelry brand collaborated with the designer Jason Wu. Karlie Kloss, who is a global ambassador for Swarovski and a good friend of Wu, is the model featured in the ads.

“I designed this collection very much with the Jason Wu woman in mind. She’s strong, sophisticated and sensual — even the campaign is quite sensual, which was shot with Karlie Kloss who is a longtime muse and friend of mine.”- Jason Wu told WWD.

The photographer behind the shoots is Barnaby Roper. Edward Enniful, who is the editor in chief of British Vogue, took care of Karlie’s styling for the campaign. The brand already teased one official picture, that shows Kloss wearing an impressive statement necklace. The necklace is bejeweled with green, orange, and yellow crystals, and is a very classy and glamorous piece of jewelry. On her left index finger, you can notice a beautiful ring, also a part of the upcoming collection.

According to WWD, the Fall 2017 collection will feature amazing necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets and a clutch. The prices for the designs will range between $149 and $2,990. The complete campaign will be released in September in several different fashion magazines. The luxurious pieces of jewelry will be sold this fall in Swarovski’s stores and online on the brand’s website. The exact launch date is still unknown.

This is actually the second time for Wu to design jewelry for Swarovski. The two brands previously teamed up on a collection back in 2010. In 2012, Jason Wu produced a short documentary film that explained the inspiration and the work behind his Resort 2013 line. The Austrian brand fully supported the designer and his movie. Jason is the favorite designer of many popular celebrities and influencers. He is the go-to designer of the ex-first lady Michelle Obama, actresses Julianne Hough, Diane Kruger and many others. At the moment he is the creative director of his own brand and Boss’s women’s department.

Atelier Swarovski has a rich history of collaborations with many innovative designers including Mary Katrantzou, Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gaultier and more. Recently the brand teamed up with Rosie Assoulin and Fiona Kotur. Karlie Kloss became Swarovski’s ambassador and spokesperson in May 2016. The model replaced her Victoria’s Secret fellow Miranda Kerr.