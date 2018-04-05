Jennifer Lopez & Inglot to Release a 70-Item Collab

The popular Polish brand Inglot announced its biggest celebrity makeup collaboration ever. Inglot has officially teamed up with the queen of glow Jennifer Lopez. The amazing news came in just this morning and now every single makeup lover is going crazy over it. We’ve all adored JLo ever since the very beginning. Those perfect cheekbones and flawless glow are part of her signature makeup look.



The cosmetics brand was more than happy to announce the exclusive partnership. Lopez had the idea of releasing a makeup collection, but she wanted the products to be both high-quality and affordable. Since the Polish label embodies all of that, the partnership is more than perfect. Inglot took it to Instagram to reveal the news: “We are excited to announce the Jennifer Lopez Inglot collaboration launching April 26th @jlo#JLOxInglot #JLO #INGLOT.”

When the popular makeup artist Scott Barnes revealed that Jennifer is working on a bronzer several weeks ago, makeup junkies got hyped about the upcoming product. It turns out that the ageless JLo, known for her mesmerizing glow, was collaborating on a full line of products. According to Allure, the name of that bronzer is Boogie Down Bronze, and it is as stunning as you would expect. It will work wonders for different complexions and it’s the perfect balance between cool and warm tones. The best thing about it is that the Boogie Down Bronze is a matte product which will give you a very natural look without much effort.

The Jennifer Lopez x Inglot line will feature 70 brand new products. Imagine that! The hype only gets more intense. Soon you’ll be able to indulge your whole face with JLo-approved lipsticks, lip glosses, eyeshadows, highlighters, lashes and more. Since everyone is obsessed with highlighters and illuminators, the singer made sure to develop products that will make your face glow brighter than the sun. The collection will feature several illuminating products including Livin’ The Highlight (a light, soft champagne shade) and LipGlossy. It also seems that Lopez will bring back the glossiest lip trends from the 90’s and make them a big 2018’s thing.

When it comes to eyeshadows, Inglot is known for their Freedom System, where you can make a palette with the shades you like. The singer will offer you an option to create a customized palette of five blushes, twenty different eyeshadows, and two highlighter trios.

As the brand shared in their announcement, the collection will drop on April 26. That is exactly 21 days away! For all the ones who can’t control the excitement, the collab will be available for pre-order on April 17. The JLo x Inglot line will be sold in all Inglot stores, inglotusa.com, jenniferlopezinglot.com and several Macy’s flagships. To shop the pre-sale items head to inglot.com.

Photo Credit: @inglot_cosmetics/Instagram