Jourdan Dunn Teams Up With Missguided on an Athleisure Collection

Jourdan Dunn and Missguided have created a dream collection for millennials – the Jourdan Dunn x Missguided athleisure collection for 2017 that is available for purchase on Missguidedus.com. The aesthetic is cool, clever, urban and incredibly wearable in fabrics that are subtle and street-wear ready.

The price range is fantastic, I can really see this collection flying right off the shelves and I will certainly help it along as nearly every piece is an instant favorite of mine. So many different trends are addressed in the Jourdan Dunn x Missguided collection, which appears to be uniquely wearable and the perfect combination of updated trends from the ‘90s and early ‘00s that are making a seriously strong comeback.

These trends are amazing, all of the fashion and details from days prior with none of the embarrassing details or mistakes that we look back on and shake our heads, the best of the past and today. Examples of this include the distinctly sporty looking two-piece grey fleeceback crop top and drawstring raw hem midi skirt, which has a thigh-high split on the side. The design is fun with a hint of sexy and a definite wearability that is very appealing.

The silhouettes offered by this single collection are incredibly varied and that is one of the best things about it. There is something here for everyone and every comfort level. There are slightly more risqué pieces that can be more or less so depending on how you choose to wear them and then the new take on the well-loved staples.

The wide-legged take on a velour jogging suit reminds me of when these were the go-to regular daywear, even if you had no intention of working out that day. The sweater dresses are adorable, tapping into the oversized sweatshirt trend that is an updated take on an old favorite.

The lengths are realistic for wear even without leggings for multiple body types and they just look incredibly comfortable. The detail down the sleeves gives it a bit of a pop, but this is a perfect athleisure option. Another version also has the favorite all weather option of a hood – the navy cowl neck hooded sweater dress.

Duster jackets, hoodies and belted bodysuits were included in the Jourdan Dunn x Missguided spring 2017 athleisure collection with most pieces bearing a version of Jourdan Dunn’s name and noting the collaboration in a way that does not overpower any of the designs, but does enhance the look of each one. Take the cropped hoodie with the net bottom – fun, cute and wearable with nearly everything else in the collection and most of the wardrobe you likely already have.

Finally the ribbed square-neck mini dress is another one of the great options in this collaboration that is unassuming enough to be dressed up or down as is your preference, but cool enough to be worn on its own in a chic and comfortable way. The Jourdan Dunn x Missguided collaboration has created a collection that is the visual definition of athleisure.

Photos courtesy of Missguided