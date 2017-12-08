Kaia Gerber Fronts Omega’s New Campaign

Accessories Celebrities

Omega is launching a new line of women’s watches. The “Tresor” collection was inspired by the first Tresor line released back in 1949. And the brand sure knows how to promote their products. For the ad campaign this time they teamed up with Kaia Gerber. Cindy Crawford’s daughter is one of the most sought-after models at the moment. Kaia rose to fame during the fashion month in September, when she walked every single high-end runway show. The promo material was shot by the iconic photographer Peter Lindbergh.

The collection is made of nine different watches, all of them elegant and sophisticated. They will be available in two sizes: 36mm and 39mm. You can also choose between two materials. The first one is stainless steel while the second one is Omega’s signature material Sedna gold. This is a unique alloy made of 18 carats rose gold. It’s ultimately feminine and chic. All 9 designs will be decorated with 39 diamonds placed in asymmetric shapes on the upper left and lower right part of the bezel. The dials feature Roman numbers and are available in colors such as blue, black, silver, taupe, white and pearl. Omega wanted to add a sophisticated element to the case back of the watches.

“Omega has included a special mirrored case back with a ‘Her Time’ design. While providing a useful accessory at hand, the inclusion is more about the idea of reflection, giving women a reminder of who they are and the natural charisma they possess.”- the brand says in their statement.

Although Kaia is only 16, she is on a good path to becoming the most popular model in the world. Crawford’s mini-me is also the ambassador of Marc Jacobs Beauty, which was one of her first huge collaborations. Since then, the young star also fronted the campaign of Hudson Jeans and more.

Cindy has been an ambassador of the luxury watch company for over 20 years. Both of her kids, Kaia and Presley have also signed with Omega this October. The brand released a campaign that featured all the members of their family, including Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber.

For now, the “Tresor” collection will only be available in the USA and Japan. The brand plans to distribute it internationally in 2018. It is in the higher range when it comes to pricing. This is understandable since Omega sells luxury watches. The stainless steel designs will cost $4,500, while the 18 carats Sedna rose gold will retail for $8,600.

Photo Credit: Omega

