Karl Lagerfeld x ModelCo Makeup Collection

The iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld partnered with the trending Australian beauty brand to create a makeup collection. ModelCo is a very popular makeup label that has been on the market for over 15 years. With this huge collaboration, Karl wanted to expand his influence and satisfy the needs women of different ages. The line will feature more than 50 products including face and lip goodies.

The chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, Pier Paolo Righi stated that ModelCo is a “creative and innovative company, with a team that thinks out of the box. They are very connected with a Millennial audience and deeply grounded in fashion. At the same time, ModelCo resonated with the iconic, playful DNA at the heart of Karl Lagerfeld. This helped to bring this project to life, creatively, in the product palette we developed together. We felt that these attributes made them a perfect match with what we stand for and who we want to connect with. This collaboration presents a new, very relevant way to connect with our audience, for whom we are much more than a fashion brand — we are a fashionable companion in their daily lives.”

The two brands spent a lot of time making the products special with developing both a quality formula and gorgeous packaging. They wanted to offer high-quality makeup that also stands out in terms of packaging. For the first time ever, ModelCo introduces the special LED light and mirror system for the Lip Lights products. The Lip Lights part of the line includes eight shades of lip gloss, eight matte lipstick colors and four different tones of the special-effect topcoat. 

Lagerfeld is one of the most renowned designers in the world, and he exceeds in aesthetics like no one else. So, he made sure that the packaging is as unique as his clothing creations. Karl placed his recognizable logo on a lot of the items as a special final touch. A part of the products will even feature references to his iconic cat Choupette. Aside from the lip goodies, the collaboration will also introduce quality mascaras, long-lasting eyeliner, makeup brushes, highlighters, blush, brow products, eyeshadow palettes and more.

The Karl Lagerfeld x ModelCo collection will drop on May 14. It will be a global launch, so the chances are you’ll be able to snatch it from a store near you or get it online. Europe, the U.K., and the U.S. are the three markets that ModelCo will focus on for the joined collaboration. Prices will range between $15 and $195.

Photo Credit: ModelCo

