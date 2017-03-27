Karlie Kloss Is Designing a Fashion Line for Express

When Karlie Kloss became Express’ brand ambassador back in summer 2016, little did we know about the duo’s future plans and that they had a surprise in store for us. Talented Karlie Kloss is, in fact, now designing a fashion line for Express, set do debut on Express.com extremely soon.

About to be revealed with an imposing runway show on Thursday, on March 30th at 8 p.m. ET, Karlie Kloss’ fashion line for Express will bring 10 different yet equally inspiring models on the catwalk, among which a STEM student, a book-club founder, a one-year cancer-free survivor blogger, and a computer engineer are the protagonists, too.

Besides fashion, Karlie Kloss’ collaboration with Express is thus willing to showcase and represent completely different cultural backgrounds on stage, as a way to keep on fighting prejudices, social constructed norms and beauty standards. And it honestly couldn’t be any other way, with Kloss being one of the industry’s most vocal advocates of human rights, equality and empowerment.

Empowering notes aside, the Karlie Kloss x Express collaboration brings in an all-round fashion line indeed, as it makes it possible for us – future customers to create an abounding amount of different styles and outfits with ‘just’ 17 pieces. As stated on express.com, Kloss’ foray into design consists of “17 styles, 100s ways to wear”, and we bet she didn’t say it lightheartedly, for sure.

Although Kloss, who is more than enthusiastic and thankful for being able to “design clothes for real women who strive to reach higher and dare to do more,” has yet to reveal any details regarding the actual items, Express has revealed a few (well, ‘scarce’ would be a more appropriate term) sneak peeks regarding the collaboration.

From both Express’ website and Instagram account, the Karlie Kloss x Express 2017 collection appears to be inspired not only by empowered women, but also by traveling, wanderlust and coziness, so we do expect a lot of high-end, athleisure-inspired garments here and there as well. There’s also an ad banner that portrays Karlie Kloss wearing a bomber jacket with a sequined ‘optimistic’ embroidered on the back. They really are keeping us hanging with this latest line of theirs!

You can watch the Karlie Kloss x Express runway show live on express.com!

Photo courtesy of @karliekloss