Celebrities Video

Karlie Kloss Reveals Why She Keeps Her Love Life Private

By Updated on

Karlie Kloss opened up on why she likes to keep her private life away from the media. Find out more in this video!

Recent Posts

Comme des Garçons To Launch Internet-Based Brand

Fashion

Comme des Garçons To Launch Internet-Based Brand

According to WWD, Comme des Garçons, the brand behind the most avant-garde designs on the luxury fashion scene is about to launch an Internet-based brand. The news comes as a surprise since the direct-to-customer way...

﻿Karl Lagerfeld is Offering Free Prom Dresses

Fashion Video

﻿Karl Lagerfeld is Offering Free Prom Dresses

Karl Lagerfeld wants to help high school senior girls who can't afford a prom dress, get a beautiful one with his name on it. Watch the video for all the details.

Karlie Kloss Reveals Why She Keeps Her Love Life Private

Celebrities Video

Karlie Kloss Reveals Why She Keeps Her Love Life Private

Karlie Kloss opened up on why she likes to keep her private life away from the media. Find out more in this video!

Is Anna Wintour Leaving Vogue?

Celebrities Fashion Video

Is Anna Wintour Leaving Vogue?

Is it possible that Anna Wintour is about to leave Vogue after almost 30 years at the helm of the magazine? Find out more in this video!

First Look at The Aaliyah For MAC Collection

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

First Look at The Aaliyah For MAC Collection

It’s been quite a while since MAC announced their homage collection to Aaliyah. Finally, after months of anticipation, the makeup giant gave us a sneak peek and an official release date. The great news was...