Karlie Kloss Reveals Why She Keeps Her Love Life Private

Recent Posts
According to WWD, Comme des Garçons, the brand behind the most avant-garde designs on the luxury fashion scene is about to launch an Internet-based brand. The news comes as a surprise since the direct-to-customer way...
Karl Lagerfeld wants to help high school senior girls who can't afford a prom dress, get a beautiful one with his name on it. Watch the video for all the details.
Karlie Kloss opened up on why she likes to keep her private life away from the media. Find out more in this video!
Is it possible that Anna Wintour is about to leave Vogue after almost 30 years at the helm of the magazine? Find out more in this video!
It’s been quite a while since MAC announced their homage collection to Aaliyah. Finally, after months of anticipation, the makeup giant gave us a sneak peek and an official release date. The great news was...