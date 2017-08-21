Celebrities

Kate and Pippa Middleton’s Best Sister Moments

By Updated on

The beautiful Kate and Pippa Middleton are among the most popular sister duos in the world. We all got to know Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge when she started dating Prince William. Pippa, on the other hand, became very popular on the day of the royal wedding, on April 29, 2011. The younger Middleton sister was the maid of honor and wore a daring dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. The internet couldn’t stop talking about Pippa for days and weeks after the wedding. Take a look at the short video to see Kate’s and Pippa’s best sister moments.

Kate is two years older than Pippa. Both of them studied at the Downe House School and then at Marlborough College where they played hockey together. After that, the Duchess continued her education at the University of St. Andrews, while Pippa decided to attend the University of Edinburgh. Right after the sisters graduated, together with their brother James Middleton, they helped with their family business.

The lovely Kate became the favorite royal member to many people since 2011. She has conquered many hearts with her charitable actions and her loving spirit. The Duchess also became a real fashion icon, and her amazing looks are featured all over social media now. This May, Pippa got married to her fiancé, the hedge fund manager James Matthews. Her older sister was there to help her plan the amazing wedding and to support her on the big day.

Kate and Pippa have shared a very close bond ever since they were kids. They have remained best friends and their bond hasn’t changed a bit throughout all these years. The duo still attends together many social events such as the Wimbledon, where they look stunning in their classy and elegant outfits. They celebrate all of the holidays together and look adorable everywhere they show up.

