Katy Perry to Launch a Mermaid-Approved Makeup Line

California Girl Katy Perry is about to launch the perfect mermaid-approved makeup line everybody was waiting for, and it comes just in time for the sunny springy days!

As exclusively reported by PopSugar, Katy Perry’s mermaid-inspired makeup line is made in collaboration with CoverGirl and is dropping both online at covergirl.com, and in brick-and-mortar stores between March and April accordingly. More items from the collection are also expected to debut during summer.

“In the next evolution of my Katy Kat line with CoverGirl, I was inspired by Spring’s upcoming mermaid and pearlescent hues,” Katy Perry revealed to Popsugar. “There are new fun and cheerful colors ranging from peachy Apricat to a Bluetiful lip, shimmery highlighters in rose and gold, and a pop of Whispurr white or Purmaid green to line your eyes. If you’re more classic but still want some fun, I put glitter in the black liners. You’ll make Ariel jealous, and look better than a shimmering Easter basket when you’re done.”

All in all, the upcoming Katy Perry x CoverGirl mermaid-inspired makeup collection will feature four new double-ended eyeliner colors (Purrmaid, Kitty WhisPURR) each coming for $8, four lipsticks (Blue-tiful Kitty (pastel blue), Apricat (sherbet), Purrty in Pink (baby pink), and REDdy to Pounce (true red)) each retailing at $8, as well as two shadow-and-highlighter duos (Tigers Eye (champagne) or Tiger Rose (rose gold)) again each available for $8, with the packaging being very likely even more mesmerizing. Given the fact that Katy Perry’s collaborations with CoverGirl fly off the shelves in the blink of an eye, we recommend makeup gurus to act fast as soon as the first products drop online!

Colorful artist Katy Perry has been, in fact, working with CoverGirl for a while now, both posing as the label’s brand ambassador and an actual makeup creator. Her first makeup line with CoverGirl, dubbed “Katy Kat Covergirl”, was released earlier last year and was overall a big success. Two of its products, namely the Perry Blue Mascara and the Katy Kat Matte lipstick, even became the season’s must haves, with the latter being available in 13 different shades.

With mermaid-inspired items, makeup looks and even mermaid hair colors being one of Instagram’s most featured posts, we expect the Katy Perry x CoverGirl makeup line to become one of the upcoming spring and summer’s ultimate sellouts!

Photo courtesy of CoverGirl