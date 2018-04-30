Celebrities Video

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Are Dating Again

It seems that singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom decided to renew their romance. Watch the video for more details.

Hot Celeb Dresses to Heat You Up For The Summer

Why wait for the crazy hot temperatures to look crazy hot? Here are all the sexiest celebrity dresses to inspire your "Is it hot in here,or is it just me?" moments. Jennifer Lopez [caption id="attachment_101171"...

﻿Elizabeth Olsen Hit The Red Carpet In a Lingerie-Like Top

Elizabeth Olsen stepped out on the red carpet in a super-dramatic look. Watch the video to see her sexy outfit.

Gucci Teams Up With 15 Female Artists For Its New Perfume Campaign

One of the cool things about Gucci is that the brand has very Instagram-friendly campaigns. Considering that Instagram is the top social media platform right now, in a matter of seconds Gucci's new releases pop...

Karl Lagerfeld x ModelCo Makeup Collection

The iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld partnered with the trending Australian beauty brand to create a makeup collection. ModelCo is a very popular makeup label that has been on the market for over 15 years. With...

Beyoncé﻿ & Jay Z Coordinate at NBA Game

Beyoncé & Jay Z keep their style on point even for casual events such as an NBA Play-Off game. Watch the video to see the power couple's coordinating outfits.