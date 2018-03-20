Hair color by Melissa Trujillo at Nine Zero One Salon, LA. If you have chosen the path of being a not-so-natural blonde, you are probably pretty aware of the work and funds required to keeping those blonde locks healthy. I have been blonde for around 17 years now, and through LOTS of trial and error, I have finally found a routine that keeps my strands healthy. They say the best way to learn, is from experience, and being the delightful (insert sarcasm) combination of stubborn and rebellious, I have made plenty of hair related uh-ohs. Already having brittle and fine hair, I have made the mistake(s) of way over processing my hair to almost platinum, and then went through the habit of adding glued extensions, then moving on to bonded extensions. In the recent years, I finally slowed down with the processing, and with the help of hair color specialists (that actually know what they are doing) I went with more natural looking blonde shades, I only use clip in extensions as needed, I take amazing hair supplements, and I use the best treatments and products I can find. Through all of my trial and error, for the first time in a long time I finally have healthy hair, that grows! Below I am going to guide you through my routine, suggested products, and tell you why you need to use them. I get super annoyed when I see companies that advertise products that give you healthy *LOOKING* hair. I don’t want it to just look healthy, I want it to BE healthy.

FIRST we are going to start from the inside. All external health and beauty issues come from within, so… we should treat them internally. There are a lot of supplements out there that are amazing for some, but not for another. This too can be a trial and error process. One that is favorited amongst many is the PHYTO Phytophanere supplements. Suggested use is 2 capsules a day, preferably in the A.M.

Get These Supplements For $60.00 Here.

Color/Processing I can’t stress the importance of having a good & knowledgable colorist. Everyone’s hair is different and you need a process that is specifically and safely designed for your hair. When I caught wind of the go-to salon for blonde color here in LA, I couldn’t wait to get in. Nine Zero One Salon is located at 8469 Melrose Place in West Hollywood, CA. Don’t be surprised if you have a little wait to get in amidst the stars who trust the pros here, but it’s well worth it. Melissa Trujillo is my girl there, so if you land in her chair, tell her I sent ya!