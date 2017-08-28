Kendall Jenner Shares Her 2-minute Morning Beauty Routine

It would be so cool if all of us could get ready for work in only 2 minutes. That sounds like an insanely short amount of time to do your makeup. Well, believe it or not, that’s how much it takes for the supermodel Kendall Jenner to get ready in the morning. Kendall was genuinely nice to share her super fast beauty routine with all of us. Take a look at the video to learn Kendall’s beauty secrets that will save you tons of time in the morning.



As you can see the model goes light on the foundation to avoid a cakey face. It’s also better to use lighter foundation for your everyday makeup and let the skin breathe. You can always spot conceal on the problematic areas if you feel that you need extra coverage. For easier and better application use a sponge or a brush just like Kendall did.

The secret to Kendall’s sun-kissed glowing skin is the bronzer. You don’t need to cream contour every day. But you need to make sure that your bronzer flatters your skin complexion. When testing shades, always check in natural daylight. Store lights could be tricky and misleading. You probably had a situation when you thought you purchased the right foundation, but when you saw your face outside, you weren’t happy with the result. It’s the same with the bronzer. If it looks ashy on you, it means that the shade is too cold or dark for your skin. On the other hand, warm tones might look orangey on certain skin tones, so make sure you know your undertone before shopping for bronzer.

The highlight of Kendall’s look are power brows and lifted lashes. Perfectly shaped brows will instantly elevate your look. According to Jenner, you need to fill them in where need it and apply mascara from the roots of your lashes. Lastly, she just dabs the lipstick on her lips and uses lip gloss over the top to enhance her lips.The model definitely cuts corners with her insanely short beauty routine. Instead of applying mascara for minutes, she just focuses on the roots to lift the lashes. The same thing applies to the brows and the lips. The final result is an amazing daytime-appropriate natural look. We have to admit that Kendall’s 2-minute beauty routine offers some life changing tips.