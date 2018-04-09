Kerry Washington x Neutrogena Makeup Collection

Kerry Washington is officially a beauty guru. The amazingly beautiful actress released a makeup collection with the skincare brand Neutrogena. She’s been collaborating with the label for quite a while now, flaunting her perfect skin for Neutrogena’s commercials and showing off her gorgeous face while promoting their products. Now Washington debuts her first-ever makeup line that consists of two palettes, one for eyes and the other one for cheeks.



“On a busy day, if I keep these two essential palettes in my purse at all times — I can have other products that I toss in and out — but if I have these two, I’m armed with everything I need, no matter who I am, no matter where I’m going. I wanted it to work for everybody, for every situation, to take the complexity out of it and just have your essential kit. I think it’s exciting that we’re living in a world where we’re beginning to be in touch with the idea that beauty comes in a lot of different packages. I think the more that we can honor that, the [truer] we’re being to who we are as human beings. Beauty comes in so many different shapes, sizes, and color ranges.”- the actress said.

The actress wanted to focus on products that are easy to use, and are a perfect match for a busy woman. With the crazy busy lives that we lead, not a lot of us can afford to spend hours doing their makeup. Washington’s initial idea was to create an eyeshadow and cheek palettes with shades you can use in the everyday life.

The Essential Eye Palette is made of five satin eyeshadow singles. They are all in the nude range, making things much easier for busy ladies. You can play with lighter shades to create a barely-there look, but also switch to the darker ones when you need that extra vibe. The palette features a built-in primer, which will keep the makeup on during the whole day.

The Essential Cheek Palette features three products: a blush, bronzer, and a highlighter. In other words, you have all that you need to get your cheeks on point in one packaging. The bronzer carries a gorgeous peach brownish color, great for different uses. The blush is in a fresh coral shade, while the highlighter features a shimmery champagne hue.

The whole Kerry Washington x Neutrogena collection is already released for sale at neutrogena.com and ulta.com. The eyeshadow palette costs $12.99, while the cheek palette is only $9.99. Both products are affordable and available for everyone. You simply must love celebrity collaborations.

Photo Credit: Neutrogena