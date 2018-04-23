Kim Kardashain’s KKW Beauty x Argenis Collab

Kim Kardashian’s beauty show Glam Masters just wrapped up its first season. The winner of the reality show, Argenis Pinal won an exciting price: a collaboration with the queen of beauty herself, Kim Kardashian West. Since Kim is the producer of the show and owner of a makeup brand, it felt natural to treat the winner with a collaborative collection. Argenis and Kim released an unexpected drop of Crème Color Sticks.

The beauty mogul and the winner of the show first launched their collection at Beautycon. The event gathers all of the most influential beauty gurus and YouTube personalities in one place. Thousands of fans of these internet celebrities go to the festival, so Kim chose the right place to drop the new KKW Beauty offerings.

The KKW Beauty x Argenis Crème Color Sticks come in 5 different colors. The makeup artist named all the shades: Genis, Muyor, Dramatico, Peshosa and Comic King. Kim and Argenis developed a very “creamy and blendable” eyeshadow formula. According to the beauty mogul, the sticks can be used to ” sculpt, line, and smoke out the eyes”. What’s recognizable for Kim when she is launching new products is that there are always tutorials on how you can use them. She has already filmed tutorials with Argenis as well as Glam Master’s judge Kandee Johnson where fans can get inspired to create bold looks with the new Crème Color Sticks. In the sneak peek videos, (the full tutorials can be found on her app) Kim flaunts vampy burgundy look as well as summer-ready turquoise one.

Argenis created the burgundy monochromatic makeup look using the shade Muyor. The makeup artist and Kim explained that the sticks are very buildable and easy to use. In the second tutorial, beauty guru Kandee Johnson emphasizes the versatility of the Crème Color Sticks explaining that you could use them as a base, pair it with other bright colors or mix it with black to create a turquoise smokey eye. She uses the color, Genis, which is the most vibrant one in the KKW Beauty x Argenis collection.

Kim Kardashian’s latest beauty drop came as a surprise considering her love for neutral makeup looks. Moreover, the reality star’s collaboration with her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic included the now infamous cobalt blue eyeshadow Libra that sparked a huge spring trend. However, her collab with Glam Master’s winner Argenis Pinal is the boldest one so far. The Crème Color Sticks dropped this Sunday, April 21 at the Glam Master’s booth at Beautycon. They will be available online, on kkwbeauty.com starting from today, April 23. Kim also has another exciting launch up her sleeve for her fans – new KKW Fragrance is coming on April 30.

Photo Credit: @kkwbeauty/Instagram