Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

Recent Posts
If you need to attend a special event this spring or summer, you must be already looking for the perfect dress. Celebrities are loving lace dresses right now, so this sophisticated material should be on...
Kim Kardashian finally shared her opinion about Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Watch the video to find out more.
It might be only spring for us, but all of the luxury fashion houses are already debuting their Fall 2018 campaigns. In the fashion world everything moves so fast, so if you want to stay...
Blake Lively had a leggy moment in a tuxedo! Watch the video to see her daring outfit.
Jennifer Lopez WOWed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards wearing a sparkly sequined minidress. Take a look at the star's sexy leggy moment in this video.