Celebrities Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

By Updated on

Kim Kardashian finally shared her opinion about Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Watch the video to find out more.

Recent Posts

Stunning Lace Dresses to Steal from Celebs

Celebrities Fashion Gallery Style Tips Trends

Stunning Lace Dresses to Steal from Celebs

If you need to attend a special event this spring or summer, you must be already looking for the perfect dress. Celebrities are loving lace dresses right now, so this sophisticated material should be on...

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

Celebrities Video

Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian finally shared her opinion about Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Watch the video to find out more.

Zoe Kravitz & Kaia Gerber Front Saint Laurent’s Fall 2018 Ads

Celebrities Fashion

Zoe Kravitz & Kaia Gerber Front Saint Laurent’s Fall 2018 Ads

It might be only spring for us, but all of the luxury fashion houses are already debuting their Fall 2018 campaigns. In the fashion world everything moves so fast, so if you want to stay...

﻿Blake Lively Just Wore a Tux Without Pants

Celebrities Fashion Video

﻿Blake Lively Just Wore a Tux Without Pants

Blake Lively had a leggy moment in a tuxedo! Watch the video to see her daring outfit.

J Lo Shows Off Her Killer Legs in a Sexy Minidress

Celebrities Fashion Video

J Lo Shows Off Her Killer Legs in a Sexy Minidress

Jennifer Lopez WOWed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards wearing a sparkly sequined minidress. Take a look at the star's sexy leggy moment in this video.