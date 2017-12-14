Kim Kardashian Has An Open Casting Call for KKW Beauty Campaigns

Kim Kardashian West introduced KKW beauty with no one else but herself. And she was doing more than fine, considering the fact that KKW did $14 million in 20 minutes. With one of the most watched reality shows and millions of followers on every social media platform, it seems that the star doesn’t need any other kind of marketing. Anyway, Kim Kardashian West is always innovative when it comes to marketing. There is an open casting call going on held by Kim Kardashian West for her next KKW beauty campaign.

“Calling all faces! We are excited to announce an open casting call in the LA area for several upcoming KKW beauty campaigns,” the star invited her fans to apply.

The open casting call invited all women older than 18 years to apply. There is no age limit, except the minimum age requirement. But the fact that Kim Kardashian West welcomes only women in her upcoming beauty campaigns annoyed the internet. Many people commented that there are men out there who would love to be a part of something like this. It’s unclear why the beauty mogul decided to left out men from her next beauty campaigns. Earlier this year she filmed a makeup tutorial with the Instagram and YouTube sensation Patrick Starrr, who is one of the most famous male beauty gurus at the moment. So, we have yet to see if she is going to get more men involved in KKW Beauty.

To get a chance to appear in Kim Kardashian’s next beauty campaigns you need to send 3 images of yourself to the email address provided. Two of the images must be makeup-free and unretouched. The casting call closes 11:55 P.M. PST on December 17. You also have to live in the Los Angeles area because Kim Kardashian West wants to see you in person. So far, KKW Beauty’s digital campaigns featured models with different skin tones and now the brand is on a mission to include women of all ages. Again, the fact that only women are invited to participate is disappointing to some fans of the brand.

Open casting calls aren’t a novelty in the beauty word. Kim Kardashian West had another open invitation earlier this year for her new reality TV Show Glam Masters. Back then she encouraged makeup artists and beauty bloggers to apply. Expectedly, she found an impressive group of beauty enthusiasts, because at the end of the day a project with Kim Kardashian West is a big score for everyone. The star teased the trailer for the Glam Masters last week and the show is set to air on February 28.

Photo By @kkwbeauty/Instagram