Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Launch a Kids’ Line

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West are known for their steps and missteps in fashion and now they are embarking on a few steps into kids’ clothing. The announcement was made on Kim’s Snapchat Tuesday evening. In the series of snaps, she showed off her favorite little model North West, in a little dress and coat set that will likely be in Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West’s debut kids’ collection.

The sunshine yellow and pink sequin mock turtleneck dress and mini yellow Yeezy shearling hooded jacket were sporty with a set of black Vans and tube socks. The jacket is a mini version of the yellow shearling hoodie from the Yeezy Season 4 collection. The idea of a trendy little children’s collection is awesome, but it is suspected that the full extent of the collection will not be known for a while. No official released date has come out and no other pieces have been shown.

There have been hints for months thanks to Kim’s teasing about an upcoming project and statements that the line is coming soon. Though it is unlikely, the Yeezy Season 5 show has been confirmed for NYFW, so even if we do not see the rumored kids line we may see future pieces.

Since Kanye has already recently decided to create miniaturized versions of his Yeezy boots for kids, we may be seeing future children’s options in adult sizes. The Kardashians already have a Kardashian Kids line as well, so it is not outside of the realm of what they have already done.

Sure kids clothes are different, but they won’t have a far leap to make to land on firm ground with this new venture. According to Kim’s snaps, of course, they have already left the ground and are high in the air with their children’s fashion landing spot chosen.

Speculation abounds that the Kardashian-Wests will go with a high-end fashion line for children. Kim loves to emulate successful mom so perhaps she will pull a Kimora Lee and take to the runway with North and Saint to show off several options during NYFW at the Yeezy Season 5 show.

Unsurprisingly, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children’s collection is suggested to have input from North herself, and judging by the outfits the world has seen her in, prints, colors and textures will definitely be included. Everyone has seen these options whether they want to or not as this family tends to show up in news even when no one is looking for them.

Advertising will not be a problem, that is for certain. Exposure will not be a problem, that is for certain. And finally a wide variety of options within the line will not be a problem – this kids’ clothing line could be a lot of fun.

