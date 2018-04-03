Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup Trends Video

Kim Kardashian & Makeup Artist Mario Inspired a Huge Spring Trend

By Updated on

Thanks to Kim Kardashian and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, cobalt blue eyeshadow is the biggest spring makeup trend. The insanely gorgeous blue eyeshadow “Libra” that inspired the trend is part of the KKW x Mario collab. Watch the video to see all the influencer-approved ways to sport blue makeup.

