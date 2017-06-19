Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty is Launching Creme Contour & Highlight Kits

One of the most popular women in the world Kim Kardashian West is launching her own beauty line called KKW Beauty. Kim announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, saying that she’s been thinking about starting a makeup line for quite a while. With her first post, Kardashian didn’t reveal much, so she left her 101 million followers in anticipation. Since then, everyone has been dying to know more about KKW Beauty.

“After 10 years of getting my makeup done every single day, you’d think that I would know a little bit about makeup. And so I really have put that knowledge into action and production.”- Kim said.

The only information that Kim revealed at first were three videos with the numbers 06, 21, 17, and a short title [email protected] But luckily she didn’t stop there. Three days later the 36-year-old Kardashian proudly announced that the first products of her eponymous line would be contour & highligh kits. Knowing the star’s love for a good contour the kits were pretty expected.

@kkwbeauty A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

“Crème Contour and Highlight Kits, in four shades: Light, Medium, Dark, and Deep Dark. Each kit comes with a dual-ended contour stick and dual-ended highlighter (one matte and one shimmer highlight) and a dual-ended blending brush and sponge.”- the reality star revealed the products with pictures on Instagram.

Kim, famous for her iconic makeup looks, is the celebrity that popularized the art of contouring. With the help of her celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, she strongly influenced the beauty industry. Today, millions of women swear on contouring thanks to these two. Of course, Mario as a great professional had a big say in the making process of the products.

Three days to go! Crème Contour and Highlight Kits are coming to KKWBEAUTY.com 06.21 at 9am PST #KKWBEAUTY A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 18, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

The kits are available in four shades, that flatter different skin tones starting from light to deep dark. Each kit has two dual sticks, one highlighting stick, and one contouring stick. The dual highlighting stick includes a matte shade and a shimmering shade. In other words, you will get four shades in one set, that you can use to properly contour and highlight your face. In the set, there is also a dual-ended brush and sponge. The reality star revealed that she and Mario are going to release many tutorial videos featuring her new products. So you don’t have to worry about your contouring routine, Kim got you covered.

Kim has many ambitious plans for the future. This is just the first product and many others are coming. Her goal is to concentrate mostly on skin products, and she plans on releasing one product per month. Knowing that everything Kim touches turns to gold, this will be probably another successful business move for the beauty mogul. Fans and followers should also expect a fragrance from her new beauty brand. The fragrance is expected to be released by the end of the year. So buckle up for the surprises that are coming.

“I change my looks up all the time, but the one thing that’s consistent is contour. Hopefully every month we’ll have a drop of another product. I’m focusing on skin, and the contouring, and concealer—and all my favorite things will be coming out soon.”- she says for Forbes.

Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner already owns a successful makeup company. At only 19-years-old, Kylie has earned millions by selling her lip kits, Kyliners, Kyshadows, Kylighters and blushes. In April the two sisters collaborated on a collection of nude lipsticks, that sold out immediately. So this is not Kim’s first experience in the makeup world, and the collaboration with Kylie only encouraged her to move ahead with her plans.

All of the products are made in California so that Kim can visit and see how the whole production process is going. The contour kits will be sold online and will be retail for 48$ each. The makeup line will launch at 9 am PST, on June 21 at kkwbeauty.com. Once you visit the official KKW beauty site, you can subscribe to get emails for the latest news and products from the brand. Considering the popularity of the Kardashian sisters, especially Kim, the contouring kits will sell out within minutes.

Photo Courtesy: KKW Beauty