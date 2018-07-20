Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty to Drop The “Classic” Collection

Kim Kardashian has been working on some makeup essentials lately. The reality star gave hints about the summer collection at Beautycon in Los Angeles. She drew the most massive crowds for her on-stage appearance where she talked everything from women’s prisons to KKW Beauty‘s new releases. It turns out that the beauty mogul will be launching the “Classic” collection that includes essential products to nail that Kim Kardashian bronze smokey eye and a nude pout.



The “Classic” collection consists of a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, four lipsticks, and four lip liners. The palette is unsurprisingly a neutral one, without pops of color like the KKW Beauty x Mario palette. There are 7 matte eyeshadows that “provide a creamy, powdery finish in an array of universal neutrals.” The metallics, on the other hand, “glide on effortlessly and provide a saturated pearlized finish.” The “Classic” eyeshadow palette is another neutral palette on the crowded market which made people on the internet divide into two teams. One part thinks that you can never have enough universally flattering neutral palettes, while the other part thinks that the “Classic” collection is boring and unnecessary. However, Kim Kardashian is all about neutral makeup, so this palette is really reflecting her go-to brown and bronze makeup looks. There are for sure countless neutral palettes out there, but if you love KKW Beauty’s eyeshadow formula and want to copy Kim K’s signature beauty look with the exact same products, you’ll probably want to grab your “Classic” palette the day it launches. The eyeshadow palette has a price tag of $44.

The lip products is another batch of nudes with a soft pop of color. Since this is a summer collection, Kim Kardashian developed 2 new peachy nude lipsticks and 2 that feature a red tone. The Peach 1 and Peach 2, dubbed Light Peach and Pinky Peach are summer-ready nudes that look flattering on every skin tone. Peach 3 and Peach 4, called Mid-tone coral and Burnt Red are perfect if you want to add a fresh vibe to your makeup look without being too loud. There are 4 matching lip liners for every lipstick. However, if you are an ombre lip – obsessive you can always get a darker lip liner and lighter lipstick. The Peach Creme Lipsticks will cost $18 each, while the lip liners are $12 each.

Fans of neutral makeup looks could get the entire bundle for $150. The KKW Beauty “Classic” collection will launch at the company’s pop-up at Westfield Century City on July 25. The products will also drop on kkwbeauty.com on July 27 at 12 p.m. PST.

Photo Credit: KKW Beauty