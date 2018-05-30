Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty to Launch Lipsticks

Kim Kardashian West has more nudes on the way – but not the kind of nudes you’d expect from the reality star. This time she is launching traditional lipsticks for every skin tone. The nude lip is a staple in Kim’s makeup routine. She likes to wear it with everything from her signature brown smokey eye to occasional colorful makeup looks. It turns out that the star has been secretly testing a new lipstick formula for months.



“OMG I’ve been wearing these for months now! My favorite Nude lipsticks & lip liners launching June 8th kkwbeauty.com The creamiest long-lasting lipstick formula (8 lipsticks and 3 liners!!!) Can’t wait for you to see my packaging!” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram.

Believe it or not, Kim started wearing her unreleased lipsticks at New York Fashion Week in September. According to the beauty mogul, when she posted a photo of her at the Alexander Wang Show, everyone from fans to makeup artists was asking what lipstick and lip lipliner she is wearing. This was definitely a sign that her first official lipstick collection for KKW Beauty will be a huge success.

KKW Beauty is about to launch 8 lipsticks with an ultra-creamy formula. The nude color range goes from pale nude to reddish and browner tones. There are also a few shades that are on the cool side, unlike many nude lipsticks that only have warm undertones. Altogether Kim Kardashian West is launching a nude for every skin tone. There are also 3 lip liners for fans to get the exact Kardashian nude pout. The lipsticks are set to launch on June 8. Kim only offered a sneak peek of the packaging. Just like all of KKW Beauty products, the packaging is in pale pink and on the minimal side.

This is not the first lipstick launch for KKW Beauty. Just recently the celebrity-owned beauty brand dropped one nude bullet lipstick and two glosses as a part of the KKW X Mario collaboration. Last year, Kim also launched a set of four nude liquid lipsticks in collaboration with her younger sister’s brand Kylie Cosmetics. At this year’s Met Gala she teased one of the shades, sporting a darker lip liner and lighter nude lipstick. In the past, Kardashian West announced that lipsticks were the product she was most excited to launch in 2018. June 8 is the date when we’ll have a chance to see why Kim, who has tried probably every single high-end nude lipstick under the sun is so excited about this launch.

Photo Credit: KKW Beauty