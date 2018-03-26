Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty x Mario Collab Revealed

When Kim Kardashian and her long-serving makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic announced that they are collaborating on a collection, the internet freaked out. Millions of fans who follow their work, know that Mario Dedivanovic is the artist behind Kim’s most iconic makeup looks. They started working together 10 years ago and shaped the beauty industry ever since. Mario and Kim started the contouring craze that is still alive and well to this day. Kim Kardashian’s signature bronze smokey eye has countless of recreations all over the social media. Her bright under eye changed the way we conceal. With the launch of KKW Beauty last year, it was just a question of time when Kim and her makeup artist will treat their fans with a collaborative collection.



The KKW Beauty x Mario makeup collection finally has a launch date! The duo’s collaborative goodies will drop on April 5. Kim and Mario met on this date, 10 years ago. Kim Kardashian wasn’t as big back then and many artists and designers were advised to avoid working with her. Dedivanovic had to cut ties with his agency because of his work with the most famous Kardashian. According to the makeup artist, the agency said goodbye to him with the following words: “Good luck, Mario because you will never get a Vogue cover working with her”. He went against all odds and to this date landed six Vogue covers with Kim, countless covers on other prestige magazines, a status of celebrity makeup artist and an upcoming collaboration with the queen of the beauty world herself.

The beauty mogul and her makeup artist finally revealed more details about their collaboration. Kim Kardashian and Mario Dedivanovic are releasing an eyeshadow palette and lipsticks. As a surprise to many, the eyeshadow palette includes a pop of color. Besides Kim’s signature bronze and brown shades, they included a vibrant cobalt blue. This shade is called Libra, a nod to Kim’s and Mario’s horoscope sign. Mario has done quite a few blue looks on Kim throughout the years and they are among Kim’s favorites. Mario’s mood board for this palette was full of images of makeup looks that he has done on Kim. That is where he found inspiration to create this palette together with Kim Kardashian. This palette has a total of 10 eyeshadows with both matte and shimmery finish as well as a mirror. The price of the palette is $45, which is pretty reasonable compared to the other eyeshadow palettes on the market.

The KKW Beauty x Mario collab also includes 3 lipsticks: one creme lipstick that will retail for $20 and two high shine lipglosses with $18 price tag. The lipsticks are expectedly on the nude side since Kim was never a huge fan of bold lips.

Mark your calendars on April 5, because this is one of the most exciting collaborations in the beauty world. Stay tuned for more details.