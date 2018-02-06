Kim Kardashian’s KKW Kimoji Fragrances Made $10 Millions in 4 Days

Recent Posts
The legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath just named ner most unexpected muse yet. The computer-generated influencer Miquela better known as @lilmiquela on Instagram is the newest Pat's icon. Watch the video to find out more...
Despite all the controversy that sparks around her name from time to time, Kim Kardashian undoubtedly knows how to market. She sent her Kimoji Hearts perfumes to the biggest celebs and influencers, even Taylor Swift...
The New York Fashion Week is struggling to keep its biggest names on the schedule but luckily many newbies are coming to the American capital of fashion to save the week. Watch the video to...
Everyone’s favorite swimwear brand Solid & Striped just launched their latest campaign. Instead of just tapping a famous swimsuit model to present their designs, Isaac Ross and his creative team decided to do something completely...
The body-positive babe Ashley Graham just proved that she got it from her mama! The model invited her 53-year old mother, Linda Graham, to star along with her in the newest campaign for Swimsuits for...